Pakistani Medical Mission Ready To Handle Hajj Health Emergencies, Assures Head

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Pakistan's Hajj Medical Mission (PHMM), led by Director Brigadier Jamil Ahmed Lakhair and comprising 400 dedicated members, stands fully equipped with a substantial stock of medicines to provide optimal healthcare services to Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

“By the grace of Allah Almighty, I am confident that the PHMM is fully equipped, prepared, and competent enough to tackle any medical emergency situation, if it arises . . . May God forbid, in a highly professional manner,” PHMM Head Director Brigadier Jamil Ahmed Lakhair told APP in an interview on Sunday.

The team, working tirelessly since the start of the month-long pre-Hajj flight operation on May 9, includes various medical specialists working in shifts across two hospitals and 11 dispensaries in Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah. Brigadier Jamil assures readiness to handle any medical emergency with professionalism.

This year, around 179,210 Pakistanis will perform Hajj obligation under both government and private schemes.

Brigadier Jamil, who is a classified healthcare administrator and public health specialist with vast experience in command, staff and training appointments at various healthcare setups and institutions, said the mission includes almost all types of medical specialists, including cardiologists, chest specialists, physiologists, pulmonologists, pathologists, radiologists, and dermatologists.

Brigadier Jamil Ahmed Lakhair, a seasoned healthcare administrator and public health specialist, highlighted the diverse expertise within the PHMM team, encompassing specialists like cardiologists, pulmonologists, dermatologists, and more.

“They are all available to serve the guests of Allah Almighty in three shifts, with ample medicines in stock” he remarked.

Answering a question, the PHM Head said Pakistan had established two hospitals and 11 dispensaries in the holy cities of Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah to provide healthcare for Hajj pilgrims. One main hospital and eight dispensaries are in Makkah, one hospital and two dispensaries in Madinah and one dispensary in Jeddah near the King Abdulaziz International Airport.

Pakistani pilgrims’ residences in Makkah have been divided into nine zones. One zone has the main hospital, while each of the remaining eight zones has a dedicated dispensary.

Members of the Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission have been selected by the Ministry of Religious Affairs based on a predefined formula comprising 70 percent civilians and 30 percent from the armed forces.

The PHMM head stated that both hospitals are equipped with modern X-ray, ultrasound, and lab testing facilities where minor procedures can be performed. “Patients suffering from serious ailments,if required, are referred to Saudi hospitals for further treatment.”

In every dispensary, one doctor, two paramedics, and one pharmacist are present round the clock in different shifts, and each dispensary has an ambulance as well.

Replying to another question, Brigadier Jamil said that currently, on average, around 1,300 Hujjaj are visiting the PHMM health facilities, where free treatment and medicines are provided besides conducting 29 types of basic blood tests.

Commenting on the disease trend, he said the majority of patients were visiting with respiratory tract infections like flu, cough, throat infection and unspecified fever, as well as musculoskeletal disorders.

He advised Pakistani pilgrims to take all possible precautionary measures against heatstroke, following a severe heat warning issued by the Saudi National Centre for Meteorology.

The PHMM head suggested that Hujjaj should use face masks and umbrellas, avoid sun exposure, and drink plenty of water, preferably ORS (Oral Rehydration Salts), to maintain their health for the Hajj days starting from the 8th of Zilhaj.

“Save your energy for the Hajj days to be spent in Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafat, and Jamarat,” he cautioned, describing these days as the toughest and most nerve-testing,” he advised.

Meanwhile, patients visiting the mission's healthcare facilities express satisfaction, enhancing their Hajj journey's comfort and spiritual fulfillment.

Muhammad Ilyas, a 62-year-old chronic Hepatitis patient from Nawabshah, received VIP treatment during his sixth visit to the hospital pharmacy. Guided by a Moavin, he received thorough examinations from specialist doctors, free medicine, and valuable advice, feeling blessed by the care received away from home.

Mehboob Hussain, managing high blood pressure and diabetes from Bhakkar, commended the hospital staff for their politeness and attentiveness. Regular monitoring and prompt assistance, including providing wheelchairs with a single call, contributed to his positive experience.

Muhammad Waheed, a 57-year-old pilgrim from Rawalpindi, visited the hospital for flu, fever, and a throat infection. Satisfactory check-up and high-quality medicine let him fully recovered and energized for the upcoming Hajj days.

More Stories From World