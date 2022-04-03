UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Parliament Dismisses Khan No-Confidence Motion - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) The Pakistani parliament's deputy speaker, Asad Qaiser, on Sunday rejected a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistani media reported.

Qaiser argued that the motion filed by the opposition ran counter to Article 5 of the national constitution on the loyalty to the state and obedience to the constitution, the Dawn newspaper said.

