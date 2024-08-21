Pakistani Peacekeeper Deployed With UN Force In Cyprus Wins Award For Gender Advocacy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 11:11 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Pakistan Army's Major Sania Safdar, who is serving with the United Nations Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), became its first peacekeeper to receive the 2023 'Certificate of Recognition' for advocating gender equality, according to the mission.
The award, issued by the New York-based U.N. Department for Peace Operations, was presented to her by the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Cyprus, Colin Stewart.
“Receiving this certificate as the first peacekeeper from UNFICYP is deeply meaningful to me and significant for our mission in Cyprus," Maj. Sania Safdar said. "It serves as a testament to our commitment to gender equality."
Created in 2016, the United Nations “Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award” recognizes the dedication and efforts of an individual military peacekeeper in promoting the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security (WPS). In addition to the award, the Department for Peace Operations also recognizes military personnel from other UN Missions who are contributing to advance the WPS' agenda in different countries where peacekeeping operations are in place.
In Cyprus, Major Sana Safdar is currently serving as the Mission’s Force Signal Officer and one of the UNFICYP’s military gender focal points. Her Primary tasks involve overseeing communication systems and promoting gender equality within military component.
Since her deployment last year, she proactively took charge of several initiatives to contribute to achieve this recognition by focusing on integrating the Women, Peace, and Security Agenda into military components of the Mission’s work, the mission said.
As the Mission’s Force Signal Officer serving in the Field Technology Section, she was also involved in strengthening the effectiveness of joint patrols by incorporating communication tools to enhance military operations on the ground while, promoting gender representation in military.
Participation of women in peacekeeping missions brings diverse perspectives and skills that enhance operational effectiveness and foster inclusive approaches to conflict resolution, according to the mission. Their meaningful participation promotes gender equality within operations, contributing to more comprehensive and sustainable peace efforts.
"UNFICYP is on a steady curve to increase its statistics on the number of women in peacekeeping as well as promoting their participation while engaging with Member States to encourage further representation of uniformed women as critical actors in fulfilling the Mission’s mandate."
Major Sana Safdar’s recognition award serves as a "testament to UNFICYP’s commitment to gender equality", it added.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From World
-
Trump holds first outdoor rally since attempted assassination3 hours ago
-
Portugal seeks EU help as wildfire threatens UNESCO-listed forest3 hours ago
-
Pole vault king Duplantis continues winning ways post-Olympics4 hours ago
-
Tunisian government critic arrested for 'illegally' crossing border: media4 hours ago
-
Czech Bittner upstages sprinters to win Vuelta fifth stage5 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard5 hours ago
-
Five bodies found, one still missing in UK tycoon shipwreck5 hours ago
-
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks6 hours ago
-
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN6 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission6 hours ago
-
UN rights expert says ban on him to enter Afghanistan to send troubling signal6 hours ago
-
Four bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck search8 hours ago