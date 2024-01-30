Pakistani peacekeeper killed in line of duty in Sudan: UN

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) A Pakistani peacekeeper serving the U.N. Interim Security Force for Abyei, an area disputed by South Sudan and the Sudan, was killed Sunday in line of duty to protect civilians amid inter-communal violence there, the UN announced Monday, warning all parties that attacks on 'Blue Helmets' constitutes war crimes.

On Saturday, a Ghanaian peacekeeper was also killed in the continuing violence in Abyei administrative area, the announcement said.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the violence that occurred over the weekend in the Abyei Administrative Area, which resulted in the tragic death of numerous civilians and attacks on the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) during which two peacekeepers lost their life in the line of duty," a statement readout by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General conveys his deepest condolences to the Government and people of Ghana and Pakistan, and to the families of the deceased civilians, the statement said.

"The Secretary-General condemns the violence and attacks against UNISFA and calls on the Governments of South Sudan and Sudan to swiftly investigate the attacks, with the assistance of UNISFA, and bring the perpetrators to justice," it added.

In a press release, UNISFA explained that it has allowed all persons, in imminent threat of danger to seek refuge in some of its camps. Yesterday, while transporting affected civilians from a UNISFA base to a hospital, peacekeepers came under heavy fire, during which a Pakistani peacekeeper was killed and four uniformed personnel and one local civilian sustained injury.

"UNISFA is engaging with local authorities to verify numbers of those who have been killed, injured, and displaced.

Currently, according to local authorities, 52 civilians have lost their lives, while 64 others are said to be gravely wounded.

"The Mission is making every effort to restore calm, including proactively and robustly protecting civilians, and reiterates its call for a swift investigation so that perpetrators can be held accountable," the press release added.

