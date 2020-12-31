UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Peacekeepers In Sudan's Darfur Region Help 7 Children With Disabilities To Walk Again

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:01 PM

Pakistani peacekeepers in Sudan's Darfur region help 7 children with disabilities to walk again

Seven children with muscular weakness are now able to walk, following physiotherapy at a Pakistani field hospital in Kabkabiya, a district of North Darfur state, Sudan, according to a message received at UN Headquarters in New York

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Seven children with muscular weakness are now able to walk, following physiotherapy at a Pakistani field hospital in Kabkabiya, a district of North Darfur state, Sudan, according to a message received at UN Headquarters in New York.

The hospital is run by the Pakistani peacekeepers serving the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UMAMID), which is the process of being wound up.

The hospital's dedicated physiotherapy programme includes video tutorials highlighting the challenges faced by people with disabilities, encouraging local community volunteers to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilizing community support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities, so that they become valued members of the society.

In addition, according to the message, UNAMID Pakistan peacekeepers distributed 5 wheelchairs and 10 eye -glasses among disabled persons from the local community as part of activities organized to mark the UN International Day for Persons with Disabilities, annually observed on Dec.

3.

Fatima Siddique, mother of Ahmed Ismail Saeed, a disabled child, commended the efforts of the Pakistani hospital team for their dedicated efforts in the rehabilitation of disabled and underlined the importance of local community support in the rehabilitation process.

Colonel Syed Waqas Bin Waris, Deputy Pakistan Contingent Commander, explained that the rehabilitation of disabled persons and children with special needs came in the form of a phase rehabilitation programmed with focus on special children, aged between 4-8 years, spanned a period of over 12 weeks of dedicated medical care under supervision of a team of specialists.

"Children who had slipped into paralysis were rejuvenated with focused medical care and walked on their feet," Colonel Waris stated, reaffirming that "under the umbrella of UNAMID, the Pakistan Contingent will extend all possible support to the local community for rehabilitation of disabled persons."

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations New York Sudan All From

Recent Stories

Russia reports 27,747 new COVID-19 infections

6 minutes ago

S. Korea to decide level of virus curbs this week ..

5 minutes ago

Fawad stresses for change of mindset towards minor ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

5 minutes ago

European stocks open lower on New Year's Eve

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases at Seoul prison reach 918, another ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.