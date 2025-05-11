Pakistani Pilgrims Pay Rich Tribute To Armed Forces For Defending Country’s Sovereignty
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM
MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Pakistani intending pilgrims on Sunday paid rich tribute to the country’s Armed Forces, stating that the entire nation is proud of their valiant and timely response to the Indian aggression.
They expressed that Pakistan was founded in the name of islam, and no force on earth can undo its existence.
Talking to APP here the guests of Allah Almighty (pilgrims) emphasized that the brave sons of the soil remain ever-vigilant in foiling the nefarious designs of the enemy. They termed Operation Bunyan-e-Marsous as a clear and powerful message to all enemies of Pakistan.
The pilgrims also welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement to observe ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ (Day of Gratitude) in recognition of the Armed Forces' befitting response to the Indian aggression and the successful execution of Operation Marsous.
They said that while in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, they offered special prayers for national unity, and for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.
Dr. Shabana Jamshid Abro from Larkana expressed immense pride in the Pakistan Army and the national leadership for making timely and decisive choices. “The history made by our courageous armed forces will be written in golden words,” she said.
She also mentioned offering special prayers for the martyrs and ‘ghazis’.
Dr. Jamshid Abro said that the entire nation stood united like a steel wall in the face of Indian aggression. “Our Armed Forces displayed unmatched bravery and professional excellence, making every Pakistani proud,” he said.
He saluted Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and the Pakistan Armed Forces for successfully thwarting the Indian threat. “The sacrifices of our forces will never be forgotten. Pakistan has once again demonstrated that while it seeks peace, it should never be mistaken for weakness,” he added.
Hassan, a pilgrim from Lahore, also praised the Armed Forces. “Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God), Pakistan emerged victorious, giving India an exemplary lesson. This success is due to Allah’s blessing, the unity of our people, and the outstanding professionalism of our military,” he said.
He said that Pakistan and its Armed Forces have once again shown the world that they will never compromise on the country’s sovereignty and dignity.
Azizza Naeem from Karachi termed the Pakistan Armed Forces as the best army in the world. She said that she had prayed extensively for the protection and well-being of Pakistan.
These are our brave sons because of whom we sleep peacefully without fear in our homes, she said.
She said, “Long live Pakistan, and long live its Armed Forces.”
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From World
-
Pakistani pilgrims pay rich tribute to armed forces for defending country’s sovereignty6 minutes ago
-
Trump vows to resolve Kashmir dispute after pulling off India-Pakistan ceasefire6 hours ago
-
China ready to play constructive role in Pakistan-India ceasefire efforts11 hours ago
-
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued following statement on Saturday21 hours ago
-
Sardar Yousaf highlights strong Pak-Saudi ties, Hajj arrangements21 hours ago
-
US Secretary of State welcomeS ceasefire between Pakistan and India21 hours ago
-
UN chief hails India-Pakistan ceasefire, hoping it will led to resolving 'long-standing issues'22 hours ago
-
Chinese, Saudi firms ink deals in advanced manufacturing amid growing bilateral cooperation22 hours ago
-
India will learn lesson from military conflict with Pakistan: Chinese expert22 hours ago
-
UN chief hails India-Pakistan ceasefire, hoping it will led to resolving 'long-standing issues'23 hours ago
-
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest1 day ago
-
Hajj 2025 to be exemplary as compared to previous years: Sardar Yousaf1 day ago