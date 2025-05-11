Pakistani pilgrims pay rich tribute to armed forces for defending country’s sovereignty

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Pakistani intending pilgrims on Sunday paid rich tribute to the country’s Armed Forces, stating that the entire nation is proud of their valiant and timely response to the Indian aggression.

They expressed that Pakistan was founded in the name of islam, and no force on earth can undo its existence.

Talking to APP here the guests of Allah Almighty (pilgrims) emphasized that the brave sons of the soil remain ever-vigilant in foiling the nefarious designs of the enemy. They termed Operation Bunyan-e-Marsous as a clear and powerful message to all enemies of Pakistan.

The pilgrims also welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement to observe ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ (Day of Gratitude) in recognition of the Armed Forces' befitting response to the Indian aggression and the successful execution of Operation Marsous.

They said that while in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, they offered special prayers for national unity, and for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Dr. Shabana Jamshid Abro from Larkana expressed immense pride in the Pakistan Army and the national leadership for making timely and decisive choices. “The history made by our courageous armed forces will be written in golden words,” she said.

She also mentioned offering special prayers for the martyrs and ‘ghazis’.

Dr. Jamshid Abro said that the entire nation stood united like a steel wall in the face of Indian aggression. “Our Armed Forces displayed unmatched bravery and professional excellence, making every Pakistani proud,” he said.

He saluted Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and the Pakistan Armed Forces for successfully thwarting the Indian threat. “The sacrifices of our forces will never be forgotten. Pakistan has once again demonstrated that while it seeks peace, it should never be mistaken for weakness,” he added.

Hassan, a pilgrim from Lahore, also praised the Armed Forces. “Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God), Pakistan emerged victorious, giving India an exemplary lesson. This success is due to Allah’s blessing, the unity of our people, and the outstanding professionalism of our military,” he said.

He said that Pakistan and its Armed Forces have once again shown the world that they will never compromise on the country’s sovereignty and dignity.

Azizza Naeem from Karachi termed the Pakistan Armed Forces as the best army in the world. She said that she had prayed extensively for the protection and well-being of Pakistan.

These are our brave sons because of whom we sleep peacefully without fear in our homes, she said.

She said, “Long live Pakistan, and long live its Armed Forces.”