Open Menu

Pakistani Pine Nuts Exports To China Cross $18 Million In 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Pakistani pine nuts exports to China cross $18 million in 2024

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Pakistani pine nut exports to China have surpassed $18.78 million in 2024, according to official data from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC).

From January to December 2024, China imported 981.64 tons of pine nuts from Pakistan, with a total value of $18.78 million, up from $8.22 million in 2023. This makes China one of the largest markets for Pakistani pine nuts, accounting for 35% of the total $53.71 million worth of pine nuts imported by China in the year.

Yar Muhammad Niaz, the Chief Executive of a food company in Hangzhou, told China Economic Net that Pakistani pine nuts have gained immense popularity in China due to their exceptional taste and quality. He credited the rise in sales to the widespread promotion of Pakistani pine nuts on major e-commerce platforms in 2023.

Pakistani pine nuts are known for their rich flavor and smooth texture, making them a beloved choice for Chinese consumers. Their increasing presence during the Chinese New Year and other traditional festivals, such as the Lantern Festival, underscores their status as a symbol of health, prosperity, and longevity in Chinese culture.

He further noted that the creamy, buttery taste of Pakistani pine nuts complements festive sweets and snacks, while their premium packaging enhances their appeal as a luxury gift. The rising popularity of these pine nuts is a testament to the strengthening trade and cultural ties between Pakistan and China, especially during these important celebrations.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figue ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figueira Champions Classic

40 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior ..

1 hour ago
 ‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to st ..

‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment ..

1 hour ago
 GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems sem ..

GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait

1 hour ago
 Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 202 ..

Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three ..

NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval

3 hours ago
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in U ..

DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting

3 hours ago
 'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK

'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK

4 hours ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October- ..

Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From World