Pakistani Pine Nuts Exports To China Cross $18 Million In 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Pakistani pine nut exports to China have surpassed $18.78 million in 2024, according to official data from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC).
From January to December 2024, China imported 981.64 tons of pine nuts from Pakistan, with a total value of $18.78 million, up from $8.22 million in 2023. This makes China one of the largest markets for Pakistani pine nuts, accounting for 35% of the total $53.71 million worth of pine nuts imported by China in the year.
Yar Muhammad Niaz, the Chief Executive of a food company in Hangzhou, told China Economic Net that Pakistani pine nuts have gained immense popularity in China due to their exceptional taste and quality. He credited the rise in sales to the widespread promotion of Pakistani pine nuts on major e-commerce platforms in 2023.
Pakistani pine nuts are known for their rich flavor and smooth texture, making them a beloved choice for Chinese consumers. Their increasing presence during the Chinese New Year and other traditional festivals, such as the Lantern Festival, underscores their status as a symbol of health, prosperity, and longevity in Chinese culture.
He further noted that the creamy, buttery taste of Pakistani pine nuts complements festive sweets and snacks, while their premium packaging enhances their appeal as a luxury gift. The rising popularity of these pine nuts is a testament to the strengthening trade and cultural ties between Pakistan and China, especially during these important celebrations.
APP/asg
