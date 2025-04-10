Pakistani PM’s Visit To Belarus To Strengthen Bilateral Ties: Ambassador
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM
The official visit of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Belarus will open a new chapter in Belarus-Pakistan cooperation, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Republic of Belarus Muhemmed Aejaz told BelTA on Thursday
MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The official visit of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Belarus will open a new chapter in Belarus-Pakistan cooperation, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Republic of Belarus Muhemmed Aejaz told BelTA on Thursday.
The diplomat stressed that the visit aims to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture and manufacturing industry between the two countries. "The foundation for this visit was laid during Belarus-Pakistan events held earlier. First of all, this is the eighth session of the Pakistan-Belarus intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation held in February in Minsk," he said.
Ambassador Muhemmed Aejaz stated that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Belarus-Pakistan ties have been developing at an unprecedented pace. High-level visits between the two countries are becoming increasingly frequent, with the latest being the visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Pakistan in November 2024. Following the visit, a comprehensive cooperation roadmap between Belarus and Pakistan for 2025-2027 and several other international documents were signed.
As it was previously reported, on April 11 Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko will hold talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The two leaders will meet for a one-on-one meeting at the Palace of Independence and then will hold talks with the participation of members of the delegations. Aleksandr Lukashenko and Shehbaz Sharif are set to discuss progress in the implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of the Belarusian head of state to Pakistan in November 2024.
Emphasis will be placed on further development of trade and economic cooperation, including in manufacturing sector, food security, and humanitarian ties.
The parties will pay special attention to the key issues on the global and regional agenda, interaction of the two states in international organizations. A number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed following the talks.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table4 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result4 hours ago
-
Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals4 hours ago
-
McIlroy, DeChambeau charge as Rose clings to Masters lead4 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table4 hours ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results - update5 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say family of 10 killed in Israel strike5 hours ago
-
Frustrated families await news days after 221 killed in Dominican club disaster5 hours ago
-
Bomb blast outside offices of Greece rail accident company5 hours ago
-
Trump admin rejects judge's order to provide update on wrongly deported migrant5 hours ago
-
NY helicopter crash victims were celebrating birthday5 hours ago
-
Six arrested for murder of notorious Inter Milan ultra5 hours ago