Pakistani PM’s visit to Belarus to strengthen bilateral ties: Ambassador

The official visit of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Belarus will open a new chapter in Belarus-Pakistan cooperation, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Republic of Belarus Muhemmed Aejaz told BelTA on Thursday

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The official visit of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Belarus will open a new chapter in Belarus-Pakistan cooperation, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Republic of Belarus Muhemmed Aejaz told BelTA on Thursday.

The diplomat stressed that the visit aims to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture and manufacturing industry between the two countries. "The foundation for this visit was laid during Belarus-Pakistan events held earlier. First of all, this is the eighth session of the Pakistan-Belarus intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation held in February in Minsk," he said.

Ambassador Muhemmed Aejaz stated that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Belarus-Pakistan ties have been developing at an unprecedented pace. High-level visits between the two countries are becoming increasingly frequent, with the latest being the visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Pakistan in November 2024. Following the visit, a comprehensive cooperation roadmap between Belarus and Pakistan for 2025-2027 and several other international documents were signed.

As it was previously reported, on April 11 Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko will hold talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The two leaders will meet for a one-on-one meeting at the Palace of Independence and then will hold talks with the participation of members of the delegations. Aleksandr Lukashenko and Shehbaz Sharif are set to discuss progress in the implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of the Belarusian head of state to Pakistan in November 2024.

Emphasis will be placed on further development of trade and economic cooperation, including in manufacturing sector, food security, and humanitarian ties.

The parties will pay special attention to the key issues on the global and regional agenda, interaction of the two states in international organizations. A number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed following the talks.