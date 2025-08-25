Pakistani political group holds its annual conference aimed at empowering youth

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The annual Youth Conference and Scholarship Awards Dinner, organized by the American-Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC), a prominent political group, was held on Sunday.

The event is dedicated to recognizing academic excellence among youth and encouraging their greater involvement in civic and political life.

Each year, APPAC awards scholarships to outstanding students from different communities, acknowledging their academic achievements and inspiring them to pursue excellence in education and public service.

Pakistan's Consul General in New York, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, attended the APPAC Youth Conference and Scholarship Awards Dinner 2025.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of community leaders, students, families, politicians, and members of the media.

Among the guests was the Deputy Speaker of the New York State Assembly, Phil Ramos, who praised APPAC’s commitment to empowering young people from diverse backgrounds.

In his remarks, Consul General Atozai commended APPAC’s continued efforts in providing a valuable platform for students’ growth. He emphasized that youth are the future leaders and must play an active role in shaping the social and political fabric of the United States.

He further noted that academic excellence, when combined with civic participation, builds stronger, more inclusive communities.

The event concluded with tributes to APPAC’s mission to nurture leadership and foster opportunities for the younger generation.

APP/ift