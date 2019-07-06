Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accepted the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the Eastern Economic Forum that will take place in the Russian city of Vladivostok in September, Pakistani media reported on Saturday, citing sources

Khan received the invitation last month during talks with Putin on the sidelines of a meeting of the council of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Kyrgyz capital city Bishkek, according to the Geo tv broadcaster.

Putin also invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the event.

The three-day forum will open on September 4 and is aimed at encouraging national and international investments in Russia's Far East and boosting wider cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region.