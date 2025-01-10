Open Menu

Pakistani Products Attract Visitors At 29th Beijing New Year Goods Fair

January 10, 2025

Pakistani products attract visitors at 29th Beijing New Year Goods Fair

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Pakistani products attracted a large number of visitors at the 29th Beijing New Year Goods Fair in Beijing.

The event officially kicked off at the National Agricultural Exhibition Center on January 3 was attended by visitors from around the world, offering a vibrant mix of cultural and commercial displays.

Pakistani exhibitors displayed a variety of items, including detailed handicrafts, marble products, onyx, and traditional woodwork, all of which captured the attention of visitors. The fair served as an important platform for Pakistani businesses to increase their international presence and promote the unique aspects of their culture.

A Pakistani businessman remarked that with the growing global interest in Pakistani products especially in onyx, they are happy to present their goods at such a prestigious event.

"The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and we hope to establish new partnerships and boost exports".



Visitors expressed great appreciation for the vibrant colors and high quality of the displayed products, with many particularly drawn to the intricate wood carvings on traditional tables and furniture, reflecting Pakistan's diverse cultural heritage.

As the fair continues through the week, it underscores the importance of such events in fostering trade and cultural exchange between countries. The participation of Pakistani vendors is not only a testament to the quality of their products but also a celebration of the rich traditions that Pakistan offers to the world.

It is worth mentioning that the 29th Beijing New Year Goods Fair features nearly 10,000 high-quality products from domestic and international enterprises, with a full range of food and clothing items on display.

