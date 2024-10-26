Pakistani Products Gain Popularity Among Chinese Consumers
Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 02:00 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Pakistani products are gaining significant popularity among Chinese consumers, particularly rice, pine nuts, and tea, according to Chen Qihui, Deputy Chief of the Exhibition Bureau at Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Industrial Demonstration Zone.
Chen, highlighting the growing demand for high-quality Pakistani goods in China, said Pakistani products displayed in the exhibition hall, imported from the comprehensive bonded zone, are already being sold in major local supermarkets as well as on e-commerce platforms, China Economic Network (CEN) reported on Friday.
During a visit to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) exhibition hall, Maarij Farooq, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Daily Ittehad, expressed amazement at seeing Pakistani brands such as Tapal Danedar Tea and National Chilli Garlic Sauce on display, calling them some of Pakistan's most popular exports.
He was part of a Pakistani media delegation visiting the SCO Demonstration Base for Agricultural Technology Exchange and Training in Yangling, known as China's "agri-science city." This visit underscored the broader scope of China-Pakistan agricultural cooperation within the SCO Agricultural Base, which has seen significant progress since its establishment in 2019.
Imran, a columnist for The news International, emphasized the potential benefits for Pakistan after visiting the Institute of Water-Saving Agriculture in Arid Areas of China (IWSA) at Northwest A&F University.
"Pakistan has a vast arid region.
The research being conducted here, especially in water-saving technologies, could greatly benefit our country and other developing nations," he said.
Since 2019, the China-Pakistan agricultural cooperation has led to advancements in joint scientific research, agricultural education, technology demonstration, and trade. In 2021, 49 Pakistani experts attended a water-saving irrigation training program at the SCO Agricultural Base, and so far, over 120 Pakistani officials, experts, enterprise leaders, and farm owners have benefited from technology training in Yangling.
Currently, 142 Pakistani students are pursuing studies at Northwest A&F University, which has strong collaborative ties with leading Pakistani universities such as Quaid-i-Azam University, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, and University of Sindh. These collaborations are focused on research areas such as nanobiotechnology and earthworm biotechnology under the Silk Road Agricultural Education and Research Innovation Alliance.
Qamar Bashir, former Press Secretary to the President of Pakistan, praised China's contributions to the SCO countries. "China is providing comprehensive support to SCO member states, including Pakistan, in terms of research, political and economic guidance, and capital. As a member of the SCO, Pakistan stands to gain immensely from these initiatives," he added.
