Pakistani Scholar Named Outstanding BRI Researcher 2025 In Beijing
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Pakistani scholar Khalid Taimur Akram was awarded the prestigious "Outstanding Individual Contribution Award 2025" on Tuesday by the Communication University of China (CUC), Beijing.
The award was presented during the Annual Assembly of the International Academic Network for a Community with a Shared Future, recognizing Akram’s contribution to global research and intellectual exchange. Notably, scholars from Pakistan have received this award for five consecutive years (2021–2025), placing the country among a handful consistently acknowledged for advancing the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the vision of a Community with a Shared Future.
The recognition highlights Pakistan’s sustained role in international academic dialogue, particularly through the 23 countries where the Institute for a Community with Shared Future (ICSF) operates, CEN reported.
The Assembly, chaired by Professor Li Huailiang, Dean of ICSF at CUC, praised the Pakistani contribution to fostering intercultural understanding and building platforms for cooperation to tackle shared global challenges.
This continued recognition demonstrates not only Akram’s individual excellence but also reflects Pakistan’s growing intellectual engagement in promoting collaboration, research excellence, and policy dialogue within the framework of a shared future for humanity.
