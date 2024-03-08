Pakistani Scholar Views New Quality Productivity Forces As Inspiring For BRI
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 11:00 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) "New Quality Productive Forces" have emerged as a central focus for Chinese delegates and members during the second session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.
Chinese society as a whole is mobilizing to prioritize high-quality development, emphasizing the need to intensify innovation, nurture emerging industries, adopt forward-thinking strategies for developing future-oriented sectors, and enhance the modernized industrial system.
"In the midst of the country's accelerated efforts to foster new growth drivers and promote high-quality development, developing "New Quality Productive Forces' is the way forward. I believe this is a path that not only China but also the rest of the world should follow," said Mian Abrar, Chief news Editor of daily Pakistan Today, in an interview with China Economic Net.
As collaboration between China and Pakistan penetrates various sectors of development in Pakistan, including infrastructure, agriculture, energy, space science, and artificial intelligence research and development, keeping a close eye on the Chinese Two Sessions and conducting corresponding policy research has long been a norm among scholars and elites, including Mian Abrar.
"I think the core structures for future development remain modernized industrial systems. The new concept emphasizes that innovation must lead the way in cultivating new quality productive forces, as advanced productivity moves away from traditional economic growth models and paths of productivity development.
It is characterized by high technology, high efficiency, and high quality, aligning with the new development philosophy," remarked Mian Abrar.
"It is worth noting that the development of new quality productive forces does not entail neglecting or abandoning traditional industries; rather, it involves pragmatically leveraging local realities, tailoring initiatives to suit regional resources, industrial foundations, and research capabilities in China. This careful promotion of new industries, models, and drivers holds significant guidance for the joint building of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Countries along the Belt and Road, including Pakistan, should, based on their own national conditions, choose the most suitable path for their development," he added.
"The development of 'New Quality Productive Forces' proposed in China also entails discourse on China's international cooperation, emphasizing proactive alignment with high-standard international economic and trade norms, steadily expanding institutional openness, enhancing the linkage between China's domestic and international markets, and consolidating the foundation of foreign trade and investment. This sends a positive signal to China's international partners such as Pakistan." Mian Abrar concluded.
APP/asg
