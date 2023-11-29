Open Menu

Pakistani Scholars Explore Religious Moderation, Educational Models In Indonesia

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 08:34 PM

National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority, Chairman Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem on Wednesday said Pakistani scholars should explore educational models that prioritize moderation and incorporation of local cultures and traditions

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority, Chairman Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem on Wednesday said Pakistani scholars should explore educational models that prioritize moderation and incorporation of local cultures and traditions.

A delegation of Pakistani scholars and intellectuals visited Assidiqiyah in Jakarta and appreciated the religious moderation observed in the madrasa, which provides modern education alongside teaching Islamic subjects to both male and female students.

Leader of the Wahdatul Madadis board and Head of Ashat Tauheed-o-Sunnat, Maulana Muhammad Tayyib Tahiri, along with Maulana Rashid ul Haq Sami from Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khatak, also expressed their interest in understanding various models of Islamic education in Indonesia.

Assidiqiyah Chairman Haji Ahmad Iskandar informed Pakistani delegates that the Pasentran (madrasa) emphasized instilling good manners in students and provided instruction in both Arabic and English.

He expressed that fostering an appreciation for diversity, respecting various cultures, and striving for peace and coexistence constituted the core message instilled in their students.

“The madrasa takes pride in its integrated studies approach and is affiliated with Indonesia's largest Islamic movement, Nahdlatul Ulama,” he added.

The delegation previously held meetings with the Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs and visited the headquarters of two prominent Muslim organizations in Indonesia, Muhammadiyah and Nahdlatul Ulama.

Pakistan's newly appointed Ambassador to Indonesia, Khurram Rathore also accompanied the delegation to these high-profile engagements.

The delegation was led by President Muhammad Israr Madani of the International Research Council for Religious Affairs, a nonprofit organization based in Islamabad. The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad facilitated the meetings for the Pakistani delegation in Jakarta.

The delegation also comprised Barrister Zafarullah Khan, Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Malik Habib Orakzai, Muhammad Israr, Mujtaba Rathore, Muhammad Ismail, Beenish Irfan, Dr. Farkhanda Zia, and Rashad Bukhari.

