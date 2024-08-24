Pakistani sesame seed exporters secure major orders in China, set to lead in year 2024 exports

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) A delegation of 23 sesame seed exporters from Pakistan has successfully secured substantial orders from Chinese companies during their visit to Beijing and Handan City in Hebei Province, China.
The exporters are poised to become the leading suppliers of sesame seeds to China this year, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan's export sector.
On August 19, the delegation attended Pakistan China B2B Sesame Conference at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing. The b2b conference was arranged by Mission and China National Grains Association (CNAGS). The conference was inaugurated by Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi and Vice President of CNAGS, Wang Zhenzhong.
The leader of delegation Hafiz Saad bin Mustafa also spoke at the occasion, CEN reported.
Analyst from SCI Group made a presentation at the conference highlighting demand and supply situation in the Chinese market and related price dynamics. The conference was attended by 19 top Chinese enterprises interested in importing sesame seeds from Pakistan including, inter-alia, COFCO, Beijing Capital Agribusiness & Foods Group, Jingliang Holdings, Hebei Grain Group and Zhuochuang Consulting Co. Ltd.
During the visit, the delegation also visited Daming County of Handan City, Hebei Province.
Daming city consumes 20% of Chinese sesame imports of China and currently imports over 200,000 MT of sesame seeds per annum whereas Chinese imports for the whole year constitute 1 million MT per annum. Daming county currently imports from Ethiopia, Mozambique, India and others and have currently negligible imports from Pakistan.
Visit of the delegation provided a wonderful opportunity to explore new importers and expand Pakistani exports to Daming County.
The delegation visited four top factories in daming county which import large qunatities of sesame seeds for producing food products and sesame oil. The companies included Jing Xinquan Sesame Oil, Wudelli Flour, Daming Fu sesame Oil and Taidu Group.
During the seminar, detailed conversations were held between the two sides about the prices, quantities, quality and flavor of the sesame from Pakistan.
In negotiations between Commercial Counsellor and Pakistani enterprises with the Daming Government and top Chinese companies, it was decided that an agreement between Pakistani enterprises and major Chinese state enterprises will be finalized to support Pakistani exports to the county through establishment of warehousing facility in the city’s industrial zone.
