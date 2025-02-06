Pakistani Skiers Hope For Great Experience At Asian Winter Games In China
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 06:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Pakistan's skiers are hopeful to get good experience in the upcoming games in the 9th Asian Winter Games set to begin in Harbin, China from Friday.
The athletes, brimming with excitement and determination, will compete in various winter sports disciplines, marking another milestone for the country's presence in international winter competitions.
Alpine skier Mohammad Karim told China Economic Net (CEN) that he has represented Pakistan in three Winter Olympics, and this time, he will be competing in the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin.
"We are very happy to be participating in our brotherly country. We are hopeful that the competitions will be very good. My last experience in Beijing was great, and I am hopeful that these upcoming games will be a great experience as well,"
he added.
Cross-country skier Mohammad Shabbir also expressed his hope for a strong performance in China.
He will be in action from February 8 to 12.
The event, scheduled from February 7 to 14, will bring together top winter sports athletes from across Asia. Pakistan"s six-member contingent will be led by Air Commodore Asghar Jameel, consisting of two athletes, a coach, and officials.
The team's coach and Pakistan's first Winter Olympian, Mohammad Abbas, who hails from Gilgit-Baltistan, said that they are well-prepared and hopeful of bringing glory to the country. "We are going to participate in the 9th Asian Winter Games, which will be held in our friendly country, China," he said.
Harbin, known for its world-class winter sports infrastructure, is hosting the games for the second time. With China"s expertise in organizing large-scale sporting events, the competition promises to be a thrilling spectacle.
President, Asif Ali Zardari, is also expected to attend the inaugural ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework
UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025
Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day
Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose
DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%
AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..
RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General
Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historical ties
GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhabi, tackle shared security thre ..
Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries
6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Pakistani skiers hope for great experience at Asian Winter Games in China7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 202536 minutes ago
-
Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day36 minutes ago
-
Iran president says 'not seeking nuclear weapons'56 minutes ago
-
M23 addresses crowds in captured DR Congo city, as fighters advance57 minutes ago
-
Fresh quake barrage hits Greek island Santorini57 minutes ago
-
Man Utd confirm Martinez cruciate ligament injury57 minutes ago
-
Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won by Austrian Venier1 hour ago
-
Beijing to host 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo in July1 hour ago
-
Xi to attend opening ceremony of 9th Asian Winter Games1 hour ago
-
UK swindler to be tried for injuring French police in getaway1 hour ago
-
UK's Grenfell Tower to be demolished after 2017 disaster2 hours ago