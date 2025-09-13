Pakistani Student Blends Aerospace Innovation With Musical Passion In China
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Rana Shahid, a 2023 PhD candidate at China’s Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics (NUAA), is drawing attention both for his research on solar-powered aircraft design and for his growing presence as a musician – showing that science and creativity can thrive together.
The Pakistani student recently impressed audiences at the semi-finals of the Asia New Singer competition in Nanjing with a performance mixing urdu and English lyrics. His musical talent has made him a familiar figure at university events, where he often shares Pakistani musical traditions with international students. As vice president of the university’s guitar club, he is also learning Chinese songs and has already mastered the popular ballad Qing Hua. He is now working on his own Chinese-language composition, which he hopes to release soon. Alongside his artistic pursuits, Shahid is engaged in innovative research on designing small aircraft powered by solar cells for uses such as delivery services and short-distance transport. “We’re creating practical ways to tap into solar energy – it’s a sustainable approach to aviation,” he said. His team has already submitted a prototype in a national competition, China Economic Net reported.
Shahid’s interest in aircraft design began in childhood. While searching for a university specializing in aerospace engineering, he discovered NUAA and contacted a professor whose work matched his research interests. “My professor has been incredibly supportive, both in research and in helping me adapt to life in China,” he said.
Music has long been a parallel passion. Inspired by Pakistani pop legend Atif Aslam, Shahid taught himself guitar through online tutorials. Before moving to China, he co-produced a music video titled Corona Awareness with SAMMA tv, which gained recognition in Pakistan. His music is now also available on Chinese platforms such as Tencent and NetEase Cloud Music.
He often performs at local cultural spots such as the Confucius Temple in Nanjing, and enjoys exploring the city’s historic sites, including Purple Mountain and the Ming Xiaoling Mausoleum, to deepen his understanding of Chinese culture.
Looking ahead, Shahid says he intends to contribute further to solar energy and aircraft design in both China and Pakistan. At the same time, he remains committed to music – a pursuit he believes complements his scientific career, balances his life, and helps build bridges of cultural exchange between the two peoples.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..
'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..
AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman
Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..
UAE President offers condolences on passing of Saeed Amer Al Neyadi
More Stories From World
-
Pakistani student blends aerospace innovation with musical passion in China5 minutes ago
-
Raj Kundra denies $72 million fraud allegations linked to Shilpa Shetty1 hour ago
-
Raj Kundra denies $72 million fraud allegations linked to Shilpa Shetty2 hours ago
-
Pakistani student blends aerospace innovation with musical passion in China3 hours ago
-
Xinjiang’s Bosten Lake becoming a magnet for domestic and international tourists3 hours ago
-
Xinjiang's Bosten lake attracts domestic, global tourists5 hours ago
-
Family of suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting issues statement6 hours ago
-
UN General Assembly endorses New York Declaration on two-State solution between Israel & Palestine16 hours ago
-
CIFTIS: AI becoming key pillar for sustainable urban development18 hours ago
-
CIFTIS: China opens doors for Inclusive global trade partnerships18 hours ago
-
India's violation of Indus Waters Treaty ‘Grave Threat to Peace & Humanity’: Amb Asim20 hours ago
-
New GATIS Report urges inclusive growth as Global Trade in Services faces gaps, barriers20 hours ago