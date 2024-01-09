Pakistani student praises China’s environmental protection efforts

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) A Pakistani student visited the Yellow River in Pinglu county, Shanxi province and praised China’s efforts to protect migratory birds from Siberia.

“The spectacle attracts many tourists and photographers, including Pakistani student Anees Ur Rahman this winter. “These birds fascinate me, and their presence enhances the beauty of our planet,” he said.

His passion for birds and nature drove him to travel thousands of kilometers from Pakistan to study wildlife protection at Beijing Forestry University. During his time in China, Rahman has regularly participated in field visits and has conducted research on wild bird habitats across the country, giving him in-depth knowledge of China’s ecosystems and bird conservation efforts.

Wang Chao, from Pinglu’s forestry bureau, said, “In recent years, the environment of the Yellow River Basin has been continuously improving, and the number of wild swans wintering here has peaked at over 10,000.”

China’s bird resources are among the richest in the world, with four of the nine major global bird migration flyways passing through the country, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

The administration's monitoring efforts confirm that the populations of more than 20 rare and endangered bird species in China have increased significantly in recent years. The revival of the crested ibis is especially notable, with its population soaring from just seven in the 1980s to 7,000 last year.

“China’s rich biodiversity and its commitment to environmental conservation were key factors in my decision to study here,” Rahman said, adding that he saw an opportunity to contribute to and learn from a vibrant research community, particularly given the rapid environmental changes in China.

To better safeguard birds during their migrations, China has set up a comprehensive network to protect them, including breeding, wintering and resting stations, and wetlands and natural reserves, covering almost every key node of the migratory bird flyways.

“Over the years, I have witnessed positive changes in China's environmental practices,” Rahman said. “Stricter regulations, increased investment in renewable energy, and a growing emphasis on sustainable development indicate a significant shift toward a more environmentally conscious approach.”

Thanks to a series of effective protection measures to provide migratory birds with safe habitats and breeding sites, migratory bird populations in China have been growing. The International Union for Conservation of Nature has downgraded the extinction risk faced by some rare wildlife in China, including red-crowned cranes and crested ibises.

“By continuing my research and engaging in collaborative conservation projects, I aim to contribute to global efforts in wildlife conservation, promoting sustainable practices for the benefit of both wildlife and local communities,” Rahman said.

