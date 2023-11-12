BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Pakistani students displayed the vibrant colors and diverse culture of their country through stunning performances of folk songs and offering delicious cuisines during the International Cultural Festival at Liangxiang, Campus of Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT).

Attired in colorful costumes of their respective provinces, the young and talented Pakistani students mesmerized the international gathering with their performances of traditional and folk songs.

Pakistani students also set up a stall, displayed various traditional items, and offered free food, particularly biryani, samosa, and pakora.

The students from Russia, Poland, Germany, Brazil, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Egypt, and African countries also established stalls and exhibited their culture, food, costumes, and traditional performances.

Dr. Muhammad Sulaman, Associate Professor, Physics, told APP that Pakistani stalls were quite popular among the international students. Pakistani traditional dresses and Biryani generated a lot of interest.

Sharing some details of the institution, he informed me that more than 2,700 international students are currently enrolled at BIT. The largest student population is from Pakistan, Russia, South Korea, Poland, Germany, France, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, and Thailand. Over 300 Pakistani students are studying at the university.

A Pakistani student, Muhammad Qasim, opined that the festival helped promote Pakistani culture among Chinese and international students.

Navid Hussain Shah was of the view that a large number of international students visited culturally decorated Pakistani stalls and appreciated Pakistan’s traditional food.

Muhammad Bilal, Ahmad Ali, Amna Tariq, and Rauf termed the festival a unique experience of witnessing the diversity of cultural heritage of different countries, especially Pakistan.

As one of the leading engineering institutions in China, Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT) is a prestigious institution of science and engineering higher education founded by the government of China.

APP/asg