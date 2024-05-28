Pakistani Students Show Rich Culture Heritage At Chinese University
Published May 28, 2024
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Pakistani students captivated attendees with vibrant performances and vivid cultural presentations during the 7th International Cultural Festival of Dalian University of Technology (DUT) in China.
The festival, themed "Winds of Connection, Dreams of the Silk Road", brought together over 10,000 faculty and students from more than 70 countries and regions, fostering a dynamic arena where cultural exchange and understanding flourishes.
The Pakistani contingent put up an impressive array of performances, including the heartfelt song "Dil Dil Pakistan," a lively dance piece titled "Pakistani Cultural Dance", the haunting melody of "Jar Sea Pekhawar Tar", and an enchanting instrumental performance "Tapple Rabab Music", not only showcasing the rich musical traditions of Pakistan, but also highlighting the talent and enthusiasm of the students.
Complementing the performances, more than 8 stalls representing Pakistani culture and cuisine were set up, providing a glimpse into the country's vibrant traditions.
The stalls feature the intricate art of Pakistani body painting known as Mehndi or Henna, where skilled artists painted elaborate designs on volunteers' hands.
Alongside the artistic display, Pakistani food, especially the popular biryani, gol gappay, and numerous sweet dishes were also available for the participants to taste.
The delicious aroma of Pakistani cuisine filled the air, offering a unique culinary experience to the international audience.
About 200 Pakistani students from across Dalian participated in the festival, representing the vibrant Pakistani community in the city.
Luqman, a Pakistani student from the university, shared his thoughts. "It was truly a memorable experience," he said. "Performing on such a large stage with my fellow Pakistani students was an incredible opportunity.
The festival not only allows us to showcase our culture but also gives us an opportunity to connect with students from other countries. We feel truly welcomed here, and Dalian has become our second home."
The 7th DUT International Cultural Festival was a resounding success with Pakistani students playing a key role in its festivities.
