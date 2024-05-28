Open Menu

Pakistani Students Show Rich Culture Heritage At Chinese University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Pakistani students show rich culture heritage at Chinese university

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Pakistani students captivated attendees with vibrant performances and vivid cultural presentations during the 7th International Cultural Festival of Dalian University of Technology (DUT) in China.

The festival, themed "Winds of Connection, Dreams of the Silk Road", brought together over 10,000 faculty and students from more than 70 countries and regions, fostering a dynamic arena where cultural exchange and understanding flourishes.

The Pakistani contingent put up an impressive array of performances, including the heartfelt song "Dil Dil Pakistan," a lively dance piece titled "Pakistani Cultural Dance", the haunting melody of "Jar Sea Pekhawar Tar", and an enchanting instrumental performance "Tapple Rabab Music", not only showcasing the rich musical traditions of Pakistan, but also highlighting the talent and enthusiasm of the students.

Complementing the performances, more than 8 stalls representing Pakistani culture and cuisine were set up, providing a glimpse into the country's vibrant traditions.

The stalls feature the intricate art of Pakistani body painting known as Mehndi or Henna, where skilled artists painted elaborate designs on volunteers' hands.

Alongside the artistic display, Pakistani food, especially the popular biryani, gol gappay, and numerous sweet dishes were also available for the participants to taste.

The delicious aroma of Pakistani cuisine filled the air, offering a unique culinary experience to the international audience.

About 200 Pakistani students from across Dalian participated in the festival, representing the vibrant Pakistani community in the city.

Luqman, a Pakistani student from the university, shared his thoughts. "It was truly a memorable experience," he said. "Performing on such a large stage with my fellow Pakistani students was an incredible opportunity.

The festival not only allows us to showcase our culture but also gives us an opportunity to connect with students from other countries. We feel truly welcomed here, and Dalian has become our second home."

The 7th DUT International Cultural Festival was a resounding success with Pakistani students playing a key role in its festivities.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Music Exchange China Student Dalian From Silk Road

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

2 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

2 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

3 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

3 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

3 hours ago
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

4 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

8 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

20 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

21 hours ago

More Stories From World