Pakistani students urged to boost learning abilities during US visit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th January, 2020) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan told a visiting group of 98 Pakistani students to make best use of their stay in the United States (US) by enhancing their learning abilities, capacity building and active engagement with the local community.The students are here under the Global Undergraduate Exchange Programme (Global-UGRAD), which works under the aegis of US Department of State's Bureauof Educational and Cultural Affairs.Since its inception 10 years ago, the programme has supported over 2,000young leaders from across Pakistan.

Participants of this year's programme hail from different areas of Pakistan, including Gilgit-Baltistan and FATA and belong to multifarious academic fields ranging from engineering, business, medicine and social sciences.The students will go to 58 different host institutions in 31 states across theUnited States.Ambassador Asad Khan, who hosted a luncheon for the student at the Pakistani embassy in Washington, expressed the hope that this programme would help polish their professional and leadership skills.