Pakistani technologies shine at China International High-Tech Fair in Shenzhen

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Pakistan set up a national pavilion and showcased the nation’s latest technologies and products at the 25th China International High-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, China.

The fair attracted participants from over 105 countries and regions and featured the participation of 4,925 companies.

“This is a fantastic exhibition that helps us understand the overall market in China, and our aim is to foster more collaboration with China. I have come across many innovative ideas and high-tech companies and products from around the world,” said Muhammad Shirjeel Jamal, an exhibitor from Pakistan.

He further mentioned that they brought innovative ideas and solutions related to VR, software services, and digital media markets.

“We have a total of four products, including a comprehensive restaurant management system that provides operational solutions for the restaurant industry. Additionally, we offer customer relationship service systems and UCN systems that facilitate communication between companies and clients,” he added.

“I believe CHTF is one of the best exhibitions in China, providing us with an excellent platform for communication.” Rehan Wali, another exhibitor from Pakistan, told us that this was his tenth time participating in the fair, and expressed his plans to establish his own company in Shenzhen, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

“Our company provides real-time chat services through a web-based live streaming system. Customers can utilize this system for instant messaging, and the system ensures uninterrupted response services. Even if one is unable to respond to customers online, the system can handle the queries and respond to questions,” he introduced.

The 25th CHTF broke records as the largest fair in scale and with the highest number of participating countries and regions compared to previous editions.

Over 680 new achievements were unveiled during the event, and the cumulative transaction volume reached US$5.226 billion, demonstrating the significant economic impact and success of the fair.

