Pakistani Trader Eyes Long-term Venture In Lhasa After Successful Expo
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 02:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) A Pakistani dealer showcased distinctive Pakistani handicrafts at "2024 Nepal, India, and South Asia Commodity Expo" kicked off in Lhasa, China, on January 15, promising a nine-day extravaganza of cultural and economic exchange.
“I'm planning to open a branch in Lhasa this year and operate here for the long term,” said Faisal Rashid, a Pakistani dealer at the expo.
It is estimated that his stall will generate a sales volume of five or six hundred thousand Chinese Yuan these days, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.
Rashid, in fluent Chinese, introduced his unique Pakistani handicrafts on site.
He has been doing business in China for several years. “I spend most of my time in Beijing,” he told the reporter, mentioning that the Chinese market is a vast and quality one and he loves the friendly nature of its people.
"The expo offers a diverse range of foreign goods,” noted a local resident named Danzeng, “I’m gonna buy my grandchildren something as gifts for the upcoming Chinese New Year.”
Expressing his admiration for Lhasa's conducive business environment, Faisal Rashid highlighted the kindness of local friends and the openness and inclusivity extended to foreign traders.
“It’s a place full of good business atmosphere and friendly people,” Faisal said, adding that he had participated in an International Tourism and Culture Expo held here last year and achieved noteworthy sales.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
More Stories From World
-
China imports dairy sheep breed from New Zealand30 minutes ago
-
France ministry searched in Neymar PSG transfer probe: source30 minutes ago
-
Europe new car sales rebound in 2023: industry group39 minutes ago
-
China says ready to play constructive role in easing Pak-Iran situation39 minutes ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Thursday39 minutes ago
-
Europe new car sales rev up in 202339 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s plan to buy Chinese FC-31 stealth fighter jets ‘win-win’ cooperation: Chinese milit ..39 minutes ago
-
Major stock market indices worldwide39 minutes ago
-
Afif helps Qatar exorcise World Cup demons at Asian Cup39 minutes ago
-
India's Akasa Air orders 150 Boeing planes: CEO40 minutes ago
-
Oslo airport closes amid heavy snowfall40 minutes ago
-
Dominant Odermatt dreams of Kitzbuehel victory, Kilde absent40 minutes ago