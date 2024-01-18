Open Menu

Pakistani Trader Eyes Long-term Venture In Lhasa After Successful Expo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 02:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) A Pakistani dealer showcased distinctive Pakistani handicrafts at "2024 Nepal, India, and South Asia Commodity Expo" kicked off in Lhasa, China, on January 15, promising a nine-day extravaganza of cultural and economic exchange.

“I'm planning to open a branch in Lhasa this year and operate here for the long term,” said Faisal Rashid, a Pakistani dealer at the expo.

It is estimated that his stall will generate a sales volume of five or six hundred thousand Chinese Yuan these days, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Rashid, in fluent Chinese, introduced his unique Pakistani handicrafts on site.

He has been doing business in China for several years. “I spend most of my time in Beijing,” he told the reporter, mentioning that the Chinese market is a vast and quality one and he loves the friendly nature of its people.

"The expo offers a diverse range of foreign goods,” noted a local resident named Danzeng, “I’m gonna buy my grandchildren something as gifts for the upcoming Chinese New Year.”

Expressing his admiration for Lhasa's conducive business environment, Faisal Rashid highlighted the kindness of local friends and the openness and inclusivity extended to foreign traders.

“It’s a place full of good business atmosphere and friendly people,” Faisal said, adding that he had participated in an International Tourism and Culture Expo held here last year and achieved noteworthy sales.

