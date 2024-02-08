Pakistani Youngsters Participate In Chinese New Year Celebrations
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 07:01 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The China Soong Ching Ling Science and Culture Center for Young People, hosted a cultural activity bringing together sixty four (64) families from fifteen (15) countries to celebrate the Chinese new year through traditional workshops.
The event, themed “Feel China in a Diverse and Harmonious World” brought together children and their parents from different nations including China, Pakistan, Russia, United States, Japan, Mongolia, Bangladesh and Chile.
They participated in various activities that showcased the rich Chinese traditions, China Daily reported.
The participants engaged in hands-on experiences, creating red couplets, weaving Chinese knots, crafting new year decorations, experiencing a traditional tea ceremony and enjoying performances of Chinese music and dance.
Rasulov Elbek from Uzbekistan, who has lived in China for four months, expressed his enthusiasm for the unique cultural experience. During the event, he learned how to make Chinese knots and was informed that the decorations symbolize peace and are often hung on doors. Intrigued by this, he expressed interest in exploring more aspects of traditional Chinese culture during his stay.
Hamdan Faiyyad from Bangladesh shared his excitement after participating in the dragon-themed art project, where he painted various dragons. He found it enjoyable to use traditional Chinese painting techniques to portray these mythical creatures. He said the experience has also sparked his interest in trying other traditional Chinese cultural activities, such as paper-cutting and calligraphy.
