Pakistani Youth Delegation Witnesses Socio-economic Development In Xinjiang
Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A delegation of Pakistani youth recently visited Urumqi, Kashgar, and Atush in Xinjiang and engaged in in-depth exchanges with local people of all ethnic groups and experienced the actual situation of social stability, economic development, improvement of people's livelihood, religious harmony, cultural prosperity, and thriving tourism in Xinjiang.
"All ethnic groups in Xinjiang live in harmony and enjoy the beauty of various cultures. You can always see people dancing together happily, and I feel that the life of Xinjiang people is sweeter than honey," stated Hina Pervaiz Butt, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N.
The delegation visited several villages in Atush and learned about the development of rural tourism.
"The villages in Xinjiang are so beautiful; the villagers' courtyards are clean, neat, and well-decorated. I think people here are full of confidence in their future development. Xinjiang is developing rapidly with convenient transportation and well-developed city clusters," said Qasim Qamar, an official from Sindh Province, who visited Xinjiang eight years ago.
The delegation experienced the vitality of Xinjiang's high-quality economic development after visiting the Kashgar Comprehensive Free Trade Zone and Urban Planning Hall of Urumqi Cultural Center.
Covering 180 square kilometers, the Xinjiang pilot FTZ has been granted more autonomy to implement reforms and attract investments.
"China deems it necessary to contribute to building a golden channel between Asia and the West. Predictions suggest that the FTZ will create opportunities for Central Asia, West Asia, and South Asia. Pakistan, as the home of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and a close ally of China, is uniquely positioned to reap the benefits of the FTZ and Xinjiang, said Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, one of the delegation members and a political economist.
"The Chinese government is focusing on preserving culture, enhancing people's skills, and providing education in religious studies," Shakeel said during his visit to a state-of-the-art madrassa for the Muslim community in Urumqi.
After visiting an exhibition on the fight against terrorism and deradicalization in Xinjiang, members of the delegation expressed their support for Xinjiang's efforts to combat terrorism and extremism.
"What we saw in Xinjiang is that people's livelihoods are improving, people are experiencing the benefits of the modernization drive, and Muslims and other communities live together peacefully. We would like to show the real and beautiful Xinjiang to more people," said Shakeel.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
More Stories From World
-
Climate, poverty hold back Tajik quest for food security21 minutes ago
-
South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback30 minutes ago
-
Claudia Sheinbaum makes history as Mexico's first woman president31 minutes ago
-
Namibia defeat Oman in T20 World Cup after super over thriller2 hours ago
-
Sport gives maimed Ukrainian veterans 'new goals', says Shevchenko2 hours ago
-
Mexico on cusp of electing first woman president2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz books Tsitsipas rematch as Swiatek races into French Open quarters2 hours ago
-
Serbia ruling nationalist party claims victory in capital vote3 hours ago
-
Strong earthquake hits central Japan3 hours ago
-
Alcaraz books Tsitsipas rematch as Swiatek races into French Open quarters3 hours ago
-
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits central Japan, no tsunami warning4 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains4 hours ago