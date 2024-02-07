Pakistani youth lauds Beijing’s international environment

Muhammad Ammar, who came from Pakistan around 18 years ago, and now works for an international education group in Beijing, has lauded international environment in the Chinese capital

Beijing has greatly influenced his personal growth, and its international environment and various resources are unique advantages that have helped his career development.

“Beijing is almost my second home which helped me to connect with different multi-national organizations, different people and talents bringing a very unique advantages for my career development,” he told China Daily.

“I have studied my high school, bachelor and master degrees all from Beijing and Beijing has greatly influenced my personal growth,” he added.

Ammar and his five other family members have studied at the Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT), forging an indissoluble bond with Beijing.

His father decided to bring the family to China after he saw many pictures in a magazine related to the infrastructure development of China as he felt that the Chinese people were very hard working to build their motherland.

“At a very young age, I naturally believed that I will come to China for study. So, in 2005, my two eldest sisters and me came to China for study,” he added.

Currently working at TANG International Education, he is mainly responsible for the cultural exchange activities between China and Pakistan.

This organization is cooperating with Pakistani educational institutions in the fields of advanced technology, advanced vocational education and teaching technologies.

Ammar informed that yearly 10,000 Pakistani youth benefits from it and at the same time, his organization helps China’s advance industry to settle in Pakistan to serve under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative to promote the economy economic development of both countries.

