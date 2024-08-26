Open Menu

Pakistanis Hold Independence Day Parade In New York, With City's Mayor Participating

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 11:40 AM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) New York City Mayor Eric Adam Sunday joined hundreds of Pakistani Americans in New York City to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day with a lively parade marking the 78th anniversary of the country's establishment.

"Happy Independence Day," the mayor greeted the cheering gathering of Pakistanis -- mostly attired in national dresses.

"I'm a friend of this Pakistani community, and I will always be a friend of this community," the mayor said amid slogans of "Pakistan Zinda Bad" and "Quaid-e-Azam Zinda Bad".

Raising slogans and waving the Pakistan and US flags, Pakistani Americans, standing along the route, warmly cheered the parade, with a unit and a band of the New York Police Department (NYPD) in the lead.

A group of Pakistanis-Americans serving the NYPD also marched with the parade.

Seven decorated floats, with some depicting Pakistan's progress in various fields, while others sponsored by local Pakistani businesses, also wound their way down Madison Avenue.

Bands on the floats struck up patriotic songs.

Among those who addressed the event was Dr. Ijaz Ahmed, Chairman of the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC), who called for the Pakistani-American community's active participation in the American political system, suggesting that such engagement would have a greater impact on the country's socio-economic landscape.

Dr. Ahmed hoped that, through involvement, the community would eventually elect a representative to the US Congress who could serve the community's interests.

Asad Chaudhry, also representing APPAC, reinforced Dr. Ahmed's call yo the community, especially the youth, to participate in local politics, register to vote, and integrate more fully into society in order to earn greater respect and influence.

The event was rounded off with a cultural programme, starring, among others, Malkoo and Sara Altaf, that enthralled the audience,

APP/ift

More Stories From World