Pakistanis In New Jersey Hold Lively 78th Anniversary Independence Day Parade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 01:40 PM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Hundreds of Pakistani-Americans gathered in Iselin, in the US state of New Jersey, on Sunday for the Pakistan Independence Day Parade marking 78t anniversary of the establishment of their homeland.

Men, women and children -- mostly clad in national dresses -- chanted vociferous of "Pakistan Zinda Bad" and "Quaid-e-Azam Zinda Bad" slogans as the parade wound its way from Iselin to nearby city of Edison.

Pakistani and American flags dominated the parade floats and cars.

The event brought together community members, local leaders, and public officials to celebrate Pakistan’s rich culture and heritage.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, and Consul General of Pakistan in New York, Aamir Ahmed Atozai, attended the parade.

In his remarks, Ambassador Sheikh highlighted the significance of the Pakistan Day Parade in fostering a connection between the younger generation and their cultural roots.

He commended the organizers for their dedication to ensuring that the parade reflects not only the heritage of Pakistan but also the diversity and inclusivity of New Jersey’s vibrant communities.

Consul General Aamir Atozai emphasized the parade’s role in celebrating Pakistan’s cultural diversity and strengthening community bonds.

Atozai said that the event serves as a platform for showcasing Pakistan’s rich traditions, from fashion and cuisine to music and folklore, while also embracing the contributions of Pakistani-Americans to the broader American society.

The parade featured a series of pre-parade festivities, including a flag-raising ceremony, speeches by elected officials and dignitaries, and traditional Pakistani cuisines.

The event culminated in a cultural and musical programme at the Mela in Edison, where attendees were enthralled by performances of well known Pakistani singers Ustad Rafaqaat Ali Khan and Nadeem Abbas Loonewala, among others.

The New Jersey Pakistan Day Parade was alsoattended by several U.S. officials, including Congressman Frank Pallone, Senator Patrick Diegnan, Assemblywoman Shama Haider, Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak, Commissioner Charles Tomaro, Middlesex County Democratic Chairman Kevin McCabe, Mayor of Edison Sam Joshi, Mayor of Woodbridge John McCormac, Mayor of East Brunswick Brad Cohen, Mayor of Mount Laurel Fozia Janjua, and Mayor of Cranbury Eman El-Badawi.

