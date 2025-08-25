Pakistanis In New Jersey Hold Vibrant 79th Anniversary Independence Day Parade
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A strong turnout of Pakistani-Americans as well as members of other communities on Sunday commemorated Pakistan's 79th Independence Day with a lively parade in Edison, a township in the US state of New Jersey.
Men, women and children -- mostly clad in national dresses -- chanted full-throated "Pakistan Zinda Bad" and "Quaid-e-Azam Zinda Bad" slogans as the parade wound its way from Iselin, a commuter suburb, to nearby Edison.
Pakistani and American flags dominated the parade floats and cars.
The parade, organized by New Jersey's Pakistani-American community, featured stalls showcasing Pakistan’s diverse cultural heritage, handicrafts, and traditional cuisines. The atmosphere was further enriched with spirited performances, including national songs presented by Pakistani artists, highlighting the deep patriotic sentiments of the community.
The event brought together community members, local leaders, and public officials to celebrate Pakistan’s rich culture and heritage.
Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, and the Consul General of Pakistan in New York, Aamir Ahmed Atozai, attended the parade.
Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Sheikh underscored the significance of Pakistan’s Independence Day, describing it as a proud milestone in the nation’s history. He stated that the celebrations this year carry added joy due to Pakistan’s recent victory in Bunyanul Marsoos, which has united the nation under its leadership.
The Ambassador praised the contributions of the Pakistani-American community, noting that their role in the progress and development of the United States is a source of pride for Pakistan.
He encouraged community members to remain engaged in the social fabric and democratic processes of their adopted homeland, emphasizing the importance of constructive civic participation.
Ambassador Sheikh also commended the achievements of the Pakistani Ice Hockey Team, which recently excelled at the Amerigol Latam Ice Hockey Tournament in the United States, bringing further recognition to Pakistan’s sporting talent.
The event concluded with a reaffirmation of the enduring bond between Pakistan and its diaspora in the United States, as well as a shared commitment to promoting cultural understanding and national pride.
