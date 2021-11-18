UrduPoint.com

Pakistanis In US Hail Grant Of Voting Rights To Expatriates

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:20 PM

Pakistanis in US hail grant of voting rights to expatriates

Pakistani-Americans Thursday enthusiastically welcomed the passage by Parliament of a bill to grant the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis in the next general elections

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistani-Americans Thursday enthusiastically welcomed the passage by Parliament of a bill to grant the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis in the next general elections.

"We welcome the decision made for overseas Pakistanis to have the right to vote through an internet-based voting system," the head of American-Pakistani Political Action Committee (APPAC), Dr Ijaz Ahmad, said in an interview with APP.

"This has been a long, overdue promise that allows us to stay engaged with Pakistan politically. Millions of Pakistanis worldwide will now have the chance to be a part of the political process in Pakistan and solidify its political bonds," he said.

"Overseas Pakistanis have always had a role in the economy, and can now be a part of the political process in Pakistan to ensure fair and transparent elections and help strengthen democracy in Pakistan," Dr.

Ijaz Ahmad added.

Asad Chaudhry, a board member of APPAC, also welcomed the Parliamentary approval of the bill which he described as "historic." "Overseas Pakistanis will continue to play the positive role they have all along been engaged in." The Pakistan USA Freedom Forum (PUFF) also thanked the PTI-led coalition for the initiative to grant right of franchise to overseas Pakistanis.

"Through our vote, we, the Pakistani expatriates, will contribute to the strengthening of democracy in our homeland," PUFF's secretary-general said in a statement on behalf of the forum.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Parliament Democracy Vote All Million

Recent Stories

AIQ and Baker Hughes partner to develop advanced a ..

AIQ and Baker Hughes partner to develop advanced analytics solutions for the oil ..

7 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Defence Affairs visits Dubai ..

Minister of State for Defence Affairs visits Dubai Airshow 2021

8 minutes ago
 IMF Executive Board to Consider Financial Arrangem ..

IMF Executive Board to Consider Financial Arrangement With Ukraine on Monday

3 minutes ago
 McIlroy takes two-shot lead in Dubai

McIlroy takes two-shot lead in Dubai

3 minutes ago
 Albanian Authorities Deny Media Reports of Accepti ..

Albanian Authorities Deny Media Reports of Accepting English Channel Migrants in ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Committee to Decide on Afghanistan, Myanmar Rep ..

UN Committee to Decide on Afghanistan, Myanmar Representation Will Meet Dec. 1 - ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.