Open Menu

Pakistan's Ambassador Celebrates Easter With Pakistani Christian Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 11:55 PM

Pakistan's ambassador celebrates Easter with Pakistani Christian community

The ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi Monday celebrated Easter with prominent members of the Pakistani Christian community at an event held at the Embassy of Pakistan here

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi Monday celebrated Easter with prominent members of the Pakistani Christian community at an event held at the Embassy of Pakistan here.

The gathering brought together distinguished individuals from the community, including those holding key positions in churches across Belgium. Ambassador Qureshi lauded their vital role in fostering interfaith harmony and their commendable contributions to promoting intercultural understanding within Belgian society.

In his remarks, the ambassador underscored the government of Pakistan’s firm commitment to protecting the rights of minorities, as enshrined in the Constitution. He reaffirmed Pakistan's dedication to ensuring equality, religious freedom, and the rule of law for all citizens, irrespective of faith.

Ambassador Qureshi expressed pride in the positive image the Pakistani diaspora continues to build abroad through their active civic engagement and efforts to promote social cohesion.

He encouraged continued efforts to serve as bridges between cultures and to reflect Pakistan’s true values of inclusivity and tolerance.

On the occasion, ambassador Qureshi also expressed profound sorrow over the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Pope Francis — a beacon of peace, love, and interfaith harmony. His leadership inspired billions across the globe, far beyond the Catholic Church, through his compassion and unwavering support for the underprivileged,” he stated.

A one-minute silence was observed by all attendees in memory of the late Pope, as a mark of respect and reflection on his enduring legacy.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of shared values of peace, mutual respect, and coexistence.

Recent Stories

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

38 seconds ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

10 minutes ago
 Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

10 minutes ago
 Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter tru ..

Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce

11 minutes ago
 Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-h ..

Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte

11 minutes ago
 SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of ..

SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign

1 minute ago
NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"

NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"

1 minute ago
 Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to b ..

Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to be removed through consensus: R ..

1 minute ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urg ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urges inclusive dialogue on natio ..

1 minute ago
 Security forces killed 6 Khwarij terrorists includ ..

Security forces killed 6 Khwarij terrorists including ring leader: ISPR

1 minute ago
 Police recover vehicles stolen from Karachi

Police recover vehicles stolen from Karachi

1 minute ago
 Dr. Adib Rizvi awarded with prestigious internatio ..

Dr. Adib Rizvi awarded with prestigious international medical award

1 minute ago

More Stories From World