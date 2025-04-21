Pakistan's Ambassador Celebrates Easter With Pakistani Christian Community
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 11:55 PM
The ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi Monday celebrated Easter with prominent members of the Pakistani Christian community at an event held at the Embassy of Pakistan here
The gathering brought together distinguished individuals from the community, including those holding key positions in churches across Belgium. Ambassador Qureshi lauded their vital role in fostering interfaith harmony and their commendable contributions to promoting intercultural understanding within Belgian society.
In his remarks, the ambassador underscored the government of Pakistan’s firm commitment to protecting the rights of minorities, as enshrined in the Constitution. He reaffirmed Pakistan's dedication to ensuring equality, religious freedom, and the rule of law for all citizens, irrespective of faith.
Ambassador Qureshi expressed pride in the positive image the Pakistani diaspora continues to build abroad through their active civic engagement and efforts to promote social cohesion.
He encouraged continued efforts to serve as bridges between cultures and to reflect Pakistan’s true values of inclusivity and tolerance.
On the occasion, ambassador Qureshi also expressed profound sorrow over the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Pope Francis — a beacon of peace, love, and interfaith harmony. His leadership inspired billions across the globe, far beyond the Catholic Church, through his compassion and unwavering support for the underprivileged,” he stated.
A one-minute silence was observed by all attendees in memory of the late Pope, as a mark of respect and reflection on his enduring legacy.
The event concluded with a reaffirmation of shared values of peace, mutual respect, and coexistence.
