Pakistan's Ambassador Presents Credentials To European Council President

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2023 | 12:50 AM

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union, Amna Baloch, officially presented her credentials to the President of the European Council, Mr. Charles Michel, at a ceremony held in Brussels.

Ambassador Baloch extended cordial greetings and well-wishes on behalf of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In response, President Michel reciprocated with similar sentiments, signaling warmth between the two leaderships.

During the meeting, both sides jointly recognized the profound importance of Pakistan's ties with the European Union, framing the bond as a strategic and multifaceted partnership.

They underscored the essential role of ongoing dialogue in fostering a mutually beneficial relationship.

In her discussion with President Michel, Ambassador Baloch provided an update on the humanitarian situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

She expressed her perspective on the vital balancing role the EU has the capacity to play in the evolving geopolitical landscape.

Concluding the discussions, there was a shared aspiration to enhance and fortify the relationship between the EU and Pakistan during her upcoming diplomatic tenure in Brussels.

