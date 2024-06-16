(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr Yousaf Junaid, hosted an Eid milan reception at his residence, to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The event was attended by over 150 members of Pakistani community, students, officers and staff of the embassy.

While congratulating the guests, Ambassador Dr. Yousaf Junaid highlighted that the celebration of Eid provided an opportunity to share happiness and promote greater harmony, compassion, unity and brotherhood.

He noted that Pakistan and Turkiye are like ‘Two Hearts, One Soul’ and it is heartening that Pakistani community in Turkiye is playing an important role in the development of the brotherly Turkiye.

Ambassador Junaid urged the Pakistani community to continue playing their role in further strengthening of Pakistan Turkiye bilateral ties.

The guests thanked the ambassador for providing a great opportunity to socialize, meet and greet on this happy occasion.

Guests were served traditional Pakistani cuisine and the event concluded with prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and a pledge to work untiringly for the promotion of Pakistan Turkiye brotherhood and friendship.