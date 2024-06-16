Pakistan's Ambassador To Turkiye Hosts Eid Milan Reception
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr Yousaf Junaid, hosted an Eid milan reception at his residence, to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
The event was attended by over 150 members of Pakistani community, students, officers and staff of the embassy.
While congratulating the guests, Ambassador Dr. Yousaf Junaid highlighted that the celebration of Eid provided an opportunity to share happiness and promote greater harmony, compassion, unity and brotherhood.
He noted that Pakistan and Turkiye are like ‘Two Hearts, One Soul’ and it is heartening that Pakistani community in Turkiye is playing an important role in the development of the brotherly Turkiye.
Ambassador Junaid urged the Pakistani community to continue playing their role in further strengthening of Pakistan Turkiye bilateral ties.
The guests thanked the ambassador for providing a great opportunity to socialize, meet and greet on this happy occasion.
Guests were served traditional Pakistani cuisine and the event concluded with prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and a pledge to work untiringly for the promotion of Pakistan Turkiye brotherhood and friendship.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
More Stories From World
-
Unlimited donations boost UK parties' election war chests2 hours ago
-
Andy Murray named for fifth Olympics4 hours ago
-
Afghan Taliban govt says to attend next round of UN talks in Doha4 hours ago
-
Israel announces daily Gaza 'pause' for aid deliveries4 hours ago
-
Hajj pilgrims 'stone the devil' as Muslims mark Eid al-Azha5 hours ago
-
De Minaur beats Korda to win 's-Hertogenbosch title5 hours ago
-
PM, President Erdogan reaffirm to further cement bilateral ties between Pakistan, Turkiye5 hours ago
-
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results5 hours ago
-
Minister directs plan for early dispose of animal waste to ensure cleanliness on Eid5 hours ago
-
Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit5 hours ago
-
UN welcomes Israel announcement of Gaza 'pauses' for aid deliveries6 hours ago
-
England begin quest to deliver on great expectations at Euro 20246 hours ago