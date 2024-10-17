Open Menu

Pakistan’s Ambassador To UAE Met With Director General Of Economy And Tourism Dubai

Ijaz Ahmad Published October 17, 2024 | 10:32 PM

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE Met with Director General of Economy and Tourism Dubai

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 October, 2024):
During GITEX Global 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, H.E. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), met with H.E.

Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism.
Helal Saeed Al Marri, who also serves as a member of the Executive Council of Dubai and the Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA), welcomed Ambassador Tirmizi to the event.

The meeting focused on strengthening economic and technological ties between Pakistan and Dubai, with both leaders discussing opportunities for collaboration in the fields of IT and tourism.


Ambassador Tirmizi expressed his appreciation for Dubai's support and vision in fostering innovation and technology in the region, highlighting the importance of events like GITEX Global in bridging the gap between international markets.

The meeting underscored the shared commitment of both nations to advancing mutual economic interests and exploring new avenues for growth and development.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology UAE Dubai United Arab Emirates Market Event

Recent Stories

Pakistan Night Highlights Opportunities for IT Sec ..

Pakistan Night Highlights Opportunities for IT Sector Growth

1 minute ago
 UN climate chief calls for scaling up climate fina ..

UN climate chief calls for scaling up climate finance

54 minutes ago
 Holding of SCO summit reflects govt best policies: ..

Holding of SCO summit reflects govt best policies: Irfan Siddiqui

55 minutes ago
 PM terms successful SCO meeting as major diplomati ..

PM terms successful SCO meeting as major diplomatic win for Pakistan

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ 16.11 billion

1 hour ago
 Rescue 1122 holds CERT competition to improve perf ..

Rescue 1122 holds CERT competition to improve performance

1 hour ago
Extensive awareness, proper research and firm beli ..

Extensive awareness, proper research and firm belief can turn tide against cance ..

1 hour ago
 PPP's 18 October public gathering to be historic: ..

PPP's 18 October public gathering to be historic: Minister

1 hour ago
 No evidence found in private college incident: CCP ..

No evidence found in private college incident: CCPO Lahore

1 hour ago
 LHC seeks arguments on appeal for bail cancellatio ..

LHC seeks arguments on appeal for bail cancellation of Rasikh Elahi, others

1 hour ago
 PU Library organises introductory talk of two book ..

PU Library organises introductory talk of two books

51 minutes ago
 Punjab University awards PhD degree to Huma Sadaf

Punjab University awards PhD degree to Huma Sadaf

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World