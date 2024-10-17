Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE Met with Director General of Economy and Tourism Dubai

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 October, 2024):

During GITEX Global 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, H.E. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), met with H.E.

Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism.

Helal Saeed Al Marri, who also serves as a member of the Executive Council of Dubai and the Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA), welcomed Ambassador Tirmizi to the event.

The meeting focused on strengthening economic and technological ties between Pakistan and Dubai, with both leaders discussing opportunities for collaboration in the fields of IT and tourism.



Ambassador Tirmizi expressed his appreciation for Dubai's support and vision in fostering innovation and technology in the region, highlighting the importance of events like GITEX Global in bridging the gap between international markets.

The meeting underscored the shared commitment of both nations to advancing mutual economic interests and exploring new avenues for growth and development.