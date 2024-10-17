Pakistan’s Ambassador To UAE Met With Director General Of Economy And Tourism Dubai
Ijaz Ahmad Published October 17, 2024 | 10:32 PM
Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 October, 2024):
During GITEX Global 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, H.E. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), met with H.E.
Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism.
Helal Saeed Al Marri, who also serves as a member of the Executive Council of Dubai and the Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA), welcomed Ambassador Tirmizi to the event.
The meeting focused on strengthening economic and technological ties between Pakistan and Dubai, with both leaders discussing opportunities for collaboration in the fields of IT and tourism.
Ambassador Tirmizi expressed his appreciation for Dubai's support and vision in fostering innovation and technology in the region, highlighting the importance of events like GITEX Global in bridging the gap between international markets.
The meeting underscored the shared commitment of both nations to advancing mutual economic interests and exploring new avenues for growth and development.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Night Highlights Opportunities for IT Sector Growth
UN climate chief calls for scaling up climate finance
Holding of SCO summit reflects govt best policies: Irfan Siddiqui
PM terms successful SCO meeting as major diplomatic win for Pakistan
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ 16.11 billion
Rescue 1122 holds CERT competition to improve performance
Extensive awareness, proper research and firm belief can turn tide against cance ..
PPP's 18 October public gathering to be historic: Minister
No evidence found in private college incident: CCPO Lahore
LHC seeks arguments on appeal for bail cancellation of Rasikh Elahi, others
PU Library organises introductory talk of two books
Punjab University awards PhD degree to Huma Sadaf
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan Night Highlights Opportunities for IT Sector Growth1 minute ago
-
US retail sales pick up pace in September1 hour ago
-
345,000 Gazans face 'catastrophic' hunger this winter: UN51 minutes ago
-
EU leaders talk tough on migration, but divided on action3 hours ago
-
German UNIFIL warship intercepts drone off Lebanon3 hours ago
-
France's richest family, Red Bull in exclusive talks for Paris FC takeover3 hours ago
-
New Zealand on top after India bowled out for 46 in rain-hit Test4 hours ago
-
Bus accident in Turkey injures 224 hours ago
-
Arrest warrants issued for Hasina Wajid over deaths during Bangladesh protests5 hours ago
-
Fresh Israeli strikes hit south, east Lebanon5 hours ago
-
Pakistan Charge d'Affaires highlights opportunities for Pakistani pharma exports to Europe6 hours ago
-
Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers6 hours ago