WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh Wednesday presented his Letter of Credence to President Joseph Biden as the 30th envoy of Pakistan to the United States.

At a ceremony, held at the Blair House, the President welcomed Ambassador Sheikh, saying the United States will continue to stand with Pakistan in dealing with key global and regional challenges.

The ceremony was was attended by members of the diplomatic community and senior officials of the U.S. administration, according to a press release of he Pakistan embassy..

In his remarks, Ambassador Sheikh conveyed greetings from the President, Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan to the leadership and people of the United States, saying the two countries have a rich legacy of cooperative relations and have laid enduring foundations to strengthen bilateral ties.

Recalling U.S. assistance to Pakistan, especially during its nascent phase of statehood, the Ambassador observed that the two countries continue to invest in their relationship and are stepping up cooperation in climate change, energy, health, trade, and investment.

“Pakistan-U.S. economic partnership is the core of our engagement, and the United States continues to be the largest destination for Pakistani exports,” Ambassador Sheikh said.

Highlighting the significant trade potential between the two countries, the Ambassador noted that Pakistan is ready to enhance its trade with the United States and absorb U.S. investments in alternative energy, green technology, industry, digital platforms, higher education, and other areas of mutual benefit.

He emphasized the important role being played by Pakistan’s large and dynamic diaspora community in the United States, terming them a bridge between the two countries.

The Ambassador also underscored the need for structured, broad-based, and result-oriented periodic dialogues in both security and non-security realms to give fresh impetus to the relationship and promote mutual interests.

Welcoming Ambassador Sheikh back to Washington, President Biden remarked that the Ambassador’s arrival was significant on many levels.

“It signifies more than 75 years of friendship between our nations and our enduring commitment to economic engagement, security cooperation, people-to-people ties, and cultural exchange,” the President said.

“The enduring partnership between our nations remains critical to ensuring the security of our people and people around the world. The United States will continue to stand with Pakistan to tackle the most pressing global and regional challenges of our time,” President Biden added.

“Our countries stand united in the face of significant challenges posed by climate change, regional security threats, and global health security. We should continue highlighting common interests in security, trade and investment, economic growth, the U.S.-Pakistan 'Green Alliance' framework, and prosperity,” the President said.

“The relationship between our two countries remains important for regional stability and security. We appreciate U.S.-Pakistan cooperation on countering terrorist threats. We share a desire to build upon our bilateral relationship and strengthen U.S.-Pakistan ties moving forward,” he said.

President Biden said that he looked forward to working with the Ambassador to advance the common agenda and deepen bonds between the two countries.

