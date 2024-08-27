Open Menu

Pakistan's Apparel Exports To China Increase By 5% In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Pakistan's apparel exports to China increase by 5% in 2024

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Pakistan's exports of men's and women's apparel to China have been increased by approximately five percent reaching over $18.03 million in the first seven months of the year, said the latest data from General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

Commercial Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, Ghulam Qadir highlighted the growing popularity of Pakistani apparel in China, attributing this trend to the superior quality and competitive pricing of the products. He also emphasized Pakistan's strategic advantage in land trade with China, coupled with the zero-tariff benefits under the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA).

"In the first seven months of 2024, Pakistan exported $13.10 million worth of men's clothing to China, while women's apparel exports stood at $4.93 million. These figures mark an increase from the same period last year, where men's clothing exports were $12.65 million and women's were $4.66 million," Qadir told the China Economic Net (CEN).

Further breaking down the statistics, he said Pakistani men's clothing exports to China totaled $28.66 million in 2023, $28.65 million in 2022, and $21.62 million in 2021. He mentioned that men's apparel exports have grown by 6% so far this year. Additionally, women's or girls' trousers, classified under community code 62046200, accounted for around $3 million in the first seven months of 2024.

Qadir also announced that a significant Pakistani textile delegation is set to participate in the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE 2024), with plans for a fashion show featuring Pakistani models. Moreover, a large delegation from China is expected to attend the "Texpo," a premier textile and leather exhibition organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in Karachi this October.

These exhibitions provide an excellent platform for buyers to engage directly with quality bilateral products, fostering deeper trade relations between Pakistan and China.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Exports Import China Beijing Same Superior October Women Textile From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2024

2 hours ago
 UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

11 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

11 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

11 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

12 hours ago
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

12 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

12 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

12 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

12 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

12 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World