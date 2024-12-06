BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires in Brussels Faraz Zaidi on Friday welcomed Haji Dede Edmond Brahimaj, the Head Father of the world Bektashi HQ, to the Embassy.

The discussions of both the dignitaries centred on fostering interfaith harmony, addressing Islamophobia and identifying opportunities for collaborative initiatives within EU institutions.