Pakistan's Cotton Yarn Exports To China Surge By 65.85% In Q1 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Pakistan's cotton yarn exports to China have surpassed the $166.37 million mark with an increase of 65.85%, in the first quarter of 2024.
General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC) data showed that in the first quarter of 2024, the imports of uncombed single cotton yarn containing 85% or above (commodity code 52051200) from Pakistan crossed $ 99.12 million, compared with $72.70 million in the same period, whereas the imports of cotton yarn (commodity code 52051100) crossed $65.78 million, up from $26.28 million in the same period last year.
General Manager of China Operations Keywin Trading Ltd, Sajjad Mazahir told China Economic Net (CEN) that China's increasing demand for Pakistan cotton textiles is because China's industry balances itself with both exports and local downstream orders. He said that a few years back, Pakistan's textile products were in demand only for exports but now it has taken a good market share in China's domestic market, too.
Currently, he said that Pakistan's supplies include cotton, cotton yarns, and Griege fabric. They were preferred by many customers due to their competitive prices and quality. Yet, there is much to do for Pakistan to diversify its textile exports, he added.
He noted that the textile industry in Pakistan is facing challenges from the high cost of power and slow demand globally, and the Chinese market gives Pakistani exporters ample opportunities.
He further said that for diversification, Pakistan has to provide finished products to the local Chinese market, and a lot of effort is required to leverage the advantages of the Pakistan-China FTA. Though most of our products are covered under the zero duty structure, many do not enter Chinese markets in good volume, such as home textiles, towels, and apparel, he added.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season
Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
More Stories From World
-
Meloni, Italy opposition head to hold unprecendented debate6 minutes ago
-
Dutch contestant excluded from Eurovision hours before final6 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones for pilgrims facilitation, Pakistan applauds initiative16 minutes ago
-
Blues beat Hurricanes to go top of Super Rugby standings55 minutes ago
-
Hundreds evacuated from Ukraine border after Russian offensive55 minutes ago
-
Djokovic 'fine' after bottle strike drama at Rome Open56 minutes ago
-
China's Hubei upgrading ecological outlook with low-carbon transformation56 minutes ago
-
Israel expands east Rafah, north Gaza evacuation order56 minutes ago
-
Israel army says about 300,000 Gazans have evacuated east Rafah56 minutes ago
-
More than 200 dead in Afghanistan flash floods: UN2 hours ago
-
First 'extreme' solar storm in 20 years brings spectacular auroras2 hours ago
-
Released opposition leader urges Indians to battle 'dictatorship'2 hours ago