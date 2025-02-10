Pakistan's Culinary, Artistic Excellence Showcased At Riyadh Food Festival
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 01:20 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh successfully participated in the prestigious Riyadh Food Festival 2025, held under the patronage of the Culinary Commission of the Ministry of Culture, Saudi Arabia.
The event brought together diverse culinary traditions and cultural experiences from around the world, with Pakistan making a significant impact through its rich flavors and vibrant artistic heritage.
Pakistan’s presence at the festival was marked by the participation of three renowned Pakistani restaurants—Zouq Nihari, Lahore Village, and Tikka Masala-each offering an authentic taste of the country’s diverse gastronomic landscape, according to a press release issued by the Embassy on Monday.
Visitors had the opportunity to indulge in traditional delicacies and an array of delectable Pakistani street food, all of which received an enthusiastic response from food lovers in Riyadh.
Beyond cuisine, Pakistan’s pavilion at the festival also featured two dedicated retail kiosks showcasing the country’s culinary and artistic brilliance. Mehran Foods, a leading name in Pakistani spices, set up an extensive display of its premium spice range, offering visitors a chance to experience the bold and aromatic flavors that define Pakistani cooking.
Adding a vibrant artistic touch, Tribal Truck Art set up a special kiosk dedicated to Pakistan’s iconic truck art—a globally recognized folk art form.
The exhibit included intricately designed truck art wares such as hand-painted decorative pieces, household items, and souvenirs. A live painting demonstration by skilled Pakistani truck artists further captivated audiences, allowing visitors to witness the meticulous craftsmanship and cultural storytelling embedded in this unique art form.
Speaking about Pakistan’s participation, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia commended the organizers of the Riyadh Food Festival 2025 for providing a platform to celebrate global culinary and artistic traditions.
“Pakistan’s rich and diverse cultural heritage was on full display at this festival, highlighting our nation’s deep-rooted culinary expertise and artistic creativity. The enthusiastic response from visitors underscores the growing appreciation for Pakistani cuisine and craftsmanship in Saudi Arabia,” he stated.
The festival provided an excellent opportunity for Pakistan to strengthen cultural ties with Saudi Arabia while promoting its vibrant food industry and artistic heritage to a wider audience.
The Embassy of Pakistan remains committed to fostering deeper cultural exchanges between the two nations and looks forward to future collaborations that showcase Pakistan’s rich traditions on the international stage, he statement added.
