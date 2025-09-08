WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Pakistani Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, has underscored the significance of Pakistan’s Defence Day and the enduring spirit of ‘Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos’, which, he said, symbolized the resilience of the South Asian nation and the valour of its armed forces.

Speaking at a luncheon hosted by the Consul General of Pakistan in Chicago, Tariq Karim, he also drew attention Pakistan’s key strengths and achievements, including its strategic geographic location, abundant human and natural resources, demographic dividend, and a growing tech ecosystem.

The event, held at the Consulate General in Chicago, brought together prominent community members and senior elected officials, including Congressman Jonathan Jackson and Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, according to a press release issued by the Pakistani embassy.

The Ambassador spoke about various dimensions of the Pakistan–U.S. relationship, highlighting its strength and potential—particularly in the areas of economic cooperation, trade, and investment.

Emphasizing the role of the Pakistani-American community as a bridge between the two countries, he praised their contributions to strengthening bilateral ties and encouraged them to remain engaged, renew their commitment to Pakistan’s development, and explore and exploit opportunities to invest in its future and promote a positive image of the country.

The Ambassador also commended the services of Consul General Tariq Karim.

Earlier, the consul general welcomed the Ambassador, outlining the Consulate General’s key priorities and recent achievements. He highlighted the growing partnership between Pakistan and the U.S. Midwest, marked by increased trade, investment, and people-to-people connections.

At another event, the Pakistani-American Chicago Chamber of Commerce (PACCC) hosted a business roundtable for the ambassador for the Pakistani envoy.

The event was attended by members of the Pakistani-American business community and industry leaders from diverse sectors, including textiles and apparel, technology, energy, healthcare and venture capital.

In his remarks, Ambassador Sheikh emphasized the significance of the Pakistan–U.

S. trade and investment partnership, noting that the United States formed Pakistan’s largest export destination. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to expanding bilateral trade in the coming years for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The Ambassador highlighted Pakistan’s investment environment that ensures competitive incentives, a skilled young workforce, and expanding infrastructure. He also noted Pakistan’s strategic geographic location as a natural hub for regional trade and connectivity, linking South Asia, Central Asia, and the middle East.

He also briefed the participants on the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as a single-window operation for foreign investors and institutional underwriter of policy continuity. He invited American businesses to explore emerging opportunities in IT, trade, agriculture, energy, healthcare, mining, and minerals.

Ambassador Sheikh said that the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, D.C., along with the Consulate General in Chicago remained fully committed to advancing economic diplomacy geared to positioning Pakistan as a reliable, long-term partner for U.S. investors and traders.

The PACCC top leaders include Naveed Anwar and Dr. Tariq Butt, outlined the chamber’s vision and objectives, noted that since April 2025 when the organization was launched it has worked closely with the Consul General to promote economic collaboration and diaspora-led entrepreneurship.

Participants discussed ways to improve access to U.S. markets, strengthen institutional linkages with Pakistani industry and foster greater business-to-business engagement, the press release said.

Consul General Tariq Karim, who also attended the meeting, thanked the PACCC leadership for turning the chamber’s vision into reality and appreciated efforts to connect business communities in both countries. He said that Pakistan’s trade and investment engagement with the U.S. Midwest is rapidly growing, and reaffirmed the Consulate General’s commitment to supporting diaspora entrepreneurs and fostering connections with credible partners in Pakistan.