BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai, Hussain Haider said that exports of nuts and dried fruits from Pakistan to China reached $65 million in 2021, a surge from $8 million in 2020, which shows great potential for Pakistan's dried fruits export to China.

"Pakistan has a strong agricultural foundation and quality dried fruits. Under the second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, Pakistan exports dried fruits to China with zero tariffs, which is of great benefit to Pakistan," he said while addressing webinar on the export of dried fruits and nuts from Pakistan.

The webinar was organized by Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to tap the numerous potential of Pakistan's dried fruits export to China, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Hussain Haider said, "Chinese snack food is a rapidly expanding market and snacks with high nutrition are becoming more popular. Preference for small packages is growing and online purchase is becoming the prevailing mode of purchase. By catering to the needs of the Chinese market, Pakistani dried fruits companies can seize business opportunities." More than 20 related companies from China and Pakistan attended the webinar. Pakistani enterprises propose to simplify road transport procedures, increase transport channels and reduce transportation costs.

The ongoing epidemic in Shanghai has made people pay more and more attention to food and realize the importance of nutritious food that can improve immunity and can be preserved for a long time.

Chinese trade, logistics, and e-commerce enterprises present believe that Pakistan's export of dried fruits to China has a bright future, and they are willing to display quality Pakistani dried fruit products through exhibitions and other channels to expand its popularity in China.

Pakistan exported oilseeds, nuts, and kernels worth $185.2 million during the first ten months (July-April) of the current fiscal year against the exports of $84.6 million during the same period of the last fiscal year, showing an increase of 118.93 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the exports of oilseeds, nuts, and kernels also increased by 76.06 percent, going up from 77,415 MT to 136,294 MT, according to the data.

China has become Pakistan's largest trading partner for years. In the first four months of 2022, China imported a total of 2.819 million tons of dried and fresh melons and nuts, an increase of 12.9 percent over the same period last year.