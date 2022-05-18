UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Dried Fruits Export To China Reaches $65 Million: CG Shanghai

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Pakistan's dried fruits export to China reaches $65 million: CG Shanghai

Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai, Hussain Haider said that exports of nuts and dried fruits from Pakistan to China reached $65 million in 2021, a surge from $8 million in 2020, which shows great potential for Pakistan's dried fruits export to China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai, Hussain Haider said that exports of nuts and dried fruits from Pakistan to China reached $65 million in 2021, a surge from $8 million in 2020, which shows great potential for Pakistan's dried fruits export to China.

"Pakistan has a strong agricultural foundation and quality dried fruits. Under the second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, Pakistan exports dried fruits to China with zero tariffs, which is of great benefit to Pakistan," he said while addressing webinar on the export of dried fruits and nuts from Pakistan.

The webinar was organized by Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to tap the numerous potential of Pakistan's dried fruits export to China, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Hussain Haider said, "Chinese snack food is a rapidly expanding market and snacks with high nutrition are becoming more popular. Preference for small packages is growing and online purchase is becoming the prevailing mode of purchase. By catering to the needs of the Chinese market, Pakistani dried fruits companies can seize business opportunities." More than 20 related companies from China and Pakistan attended the webinar. Pakistani enterprises propose to simplify road transport procedures, increase transport channels and reduce transportation costs.

The ongoing epidemic in Shanghai has made people pay more and more attention to food and realize the importance of nutritious food that can improve immunity and can be preserved for a long time.

Chinese trade, logistics, and e-commerce enterprises present believe that Pakistan's export of dried fruits to China has a bright future, and they are willing to display quality Pakistani dried fruit products through exhibitions and other channels to expand its popularity in China.

Pakistan exported oilseeds, nuts, and kernels worth $185.2 million during the first ten months (July-April) of the current fiscal year against the exports of $84.6 million during the same period of the last fiscal year, showing an increase of 118.93 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the exports of oilseeds, nuts, and kernels also increased by 76.06 percent, going up from 77,415 MT to 136,294 MT, according to the data.

China has become Pakistan's largest trading partner for years. In the first four months of 2022, China imported a total of 2.819 million tons of dried and fresh melons and nuts, an increase of 12.9 percent over the same period last year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business China Immunity Road Shanghai Same 2020 Market From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Spanish Data Protection Agency Fines Google $10.5M ..

Spanish Data Protection Agency Fines Google $10.5Mln for Breach of Users' Confid ..

4 minutes ago
 Unit inaugurated in Khyber Teaching Hospital to pr ..

Unit inaugurated in Khyber Teaching Hospital to prevent newborns from permanent ..

4 minutes ago
 5 criminals held; drugs recovered

5 criminals held; drugs recovered

4 minutes ago
 Clean Punjab drive starts at Khairpur Tamewali

Clean Punjab drive starts at Khairpur Tamewali

4 minutes ago
 US Likely to Allow License on Russian Debt Payment ..

US Likely to Allow License on Russian Debt Payments to Expire After May 25 - Yel ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia Closes Office of Canada's CBC in Moscow, Ca ..

Russia Closes Office of Canada's CBC in Moscow, Cancels Visas of Journalists

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.