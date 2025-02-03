Pakistan's Embassy In Egypt Holds Cricket Tournament
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 10:54 PM
Eight competing teams participated in a thrilling tournament of cricket organized by Pakistan Students Union Egypt with the patronage of Pakistan's embassy in Egypt
CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Eight competing teams participated in a thrilling tournament of cricket organized by Pakistan Students Union Egypt with the patronage of Pakistan's embassy in Egypt.
Exciting matches, incredible talent, and excellent sportsmanship were on display during the entire tournament.
Pakistan's embassy congratulated Pakistan Students' cricket team for superb victory in the final match against Indian Students' cricket team during the Annual Cricket Tournament at Islamic Mission City Stadium in Cairo.
Recent Stories
DC Dera visits to overview ongoing anti-polio drive
Polio teams security beefed up
Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank undermining Gaza ceasefire: UNRWA
Arab League condemns Israeli measures against UNRWA
CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Green Data Centre, Intercity Bus ..
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb attends pre-budget session, apprecia ..
Pakistan's embassy in Egypt holds cricket tournament
Farzana Naek appointed Chairperson PRCS
Nasim Ashraf's book "Ring Side" launched at IPRI
Commissioner visits Taluka Hospital Sakrand
DC, SSP Hyderabad inaugurates 7-day polio campaign
Shah Latif Peoples, Shaheed Rani Bhitai Panel win Arts Council Election
More Stories From World
-
Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank undermining Gaza ceasefire: UNRWA7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's embassy in Egypt holds cricket tournament2 minutes ago
-
Belgium moves to right as new PM De Wever sworn in1 hour ago
-
US manufacturing expands in January, ending 26-month contraction1 hour ago
-
S.Africa says 'will not let up' support for DR Congo1 hour ago
-
Mexico president, Trump say US agrees to pause tariffs1 hour ago
-
Greek PM calls for calm amid 'very intense' Santorini tremors1 hour ago
-
Canada's Ontario bans US firms from govt contracts, dumps Starlink deal1 hour ago
-
Chinese New Year celebrations in Pakistan bring cultures together1 hour ago
-
High-Level Committee (HLC) meeting on ECO Reforms held in Tehran1 hour ago
-
Next round for strategy game lineage in 'Civilization VII'3 hours ago
-
Greek PM calls for calm amid 'very intense' Santorini tremors3 hours ago