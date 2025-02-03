Eight competing teams participated in a thrilling tournament of cricket organized by Pakistan Students Union Egypt with the patronage of Pakistan's embassy in Egypt

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Eight competing teams participated in a thrilling tournament of cricket organized by Pakistan Students Union Egypt with the patronage of Pakistan's embassy in Egypt.

Exciting matches, incredible talent, and excellent sportsmanship were on display during the entire tournament.

Pakistan's embassy congratulated Pakistan Students' cricket team for superb victory in the final match against Indian Students' cricket team during the Annual Cricket Tournament at Islamic Mission City Stadium in Cairo.