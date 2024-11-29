Pakistan's Envoy In US Greets American People On 'Thankgiving' -- Their National Holiday
Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 10:10 AM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Pakistani Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, has extended Pakistan's greeting to the American people who are celebrating 'Thanksgiving', an annual national holiday the U.S., marking the harvest and other blessings of the past year.
"This celebration of Thanksgiving is an expression of gratitude towards Divine benevolence," the ambassador said in a message released by the Pakistani embassy on Thursday.
"It is certainly an outstanding and a distinguishing feature of American society, which perhaps needs to be replicated also in terms of its spirit in other parts of the world," he said, while highlighting the contribution of Pakistani-Americans in the development of not only the US political economy and society but also their contribution towards strengthening US-Pakistan relations.
In conclusion, Ambassador Sheikh congratulated Pakistani-Americans on this "auspicious occasion", with the hope that ties between Pakistan and United States will continue to flourish in the months and years ahead.
