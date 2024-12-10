Pakistan's Envoy Meets Two US Lawmakers In Efforts To Boost Bilateral Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 08:40 AM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh Monday had separate meetings with two American lawmakers and discussed ways to strengthen US-Pak relations, said a Pakistani embassy press release.
With Congressman Tom Kean, a Republican from New Jersey, the Pakistani envoy, besides bilateral ties, had discussion on promoting regional security, and enhancing trade & investment links.
He said that shared values and interests lend a strong foundation to Pak-US partnership.
They also explored deepening collaboration with New Jersey, particularly in pharmaceuticals and IT.
With Congressman Kevin Kiley, a Republican from California and a rising leader in Congress, Ambassador Sheikh discussed strengthening bilateral ties, reinforcing the two countries' shared values, and building a prosperous future together.
They also exchanged views on enhancing collaboration with California on trade, investment, IT, and agriculture., the press release said.
APP/ift
