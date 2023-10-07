PRAGUE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to Czechoslovakia, Ayesha Ali, Friday presented her credentials to Czech President Petr Pavel at the Prague Castle, the office of the Republic's head of state.

Ambassador Ali was warmly received, and steps to boost bilateral cooperation were discussed, officials said.

Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic and the President Office were also present.

Before taking up her post in Prague, Ms. Ayesha Ali served as Pakistan's Consul General in New York, where community leaders highly praised efforts to resolve their problems.

APP/ift