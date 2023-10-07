Open Menu

Pakistan's Envoy To Czechoslovakia, Presents Credentials To Czech President

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Pakistan's envoy to Czechoslovakia, presents credentials to Czech President

PRAGUE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to Czechoslovakia, Ayesha Ali, Friday presented her credentials to Czech President Petr Pavel at the Prague Castle, the office of the Republic's head of state.

Ambassador Ali was warmly received, and steps to boost bilateral cooperation were discussed, officials said.

Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic and the President Office were also present.

Before taking up her post in Prague, Ms. Ayesha Ali served as Pakistan's Consul General in New York, where community leaders highly praised efforts to resolve their problems.

APP/ift

Related Topics

Pakistan Prague New York Czech Republic Post

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte i ..

UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte in Italy

7 hours ago
 First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah ..

First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah with Oman&#039;s Musandam laun ..

7 hours ago
 MBRSC showcases UAE&#039;s global impact in space ..

MBRSC showcases UAE&#039;s global impact in space exploration at IAC 2023 in Bak ..

7 hours ago
 UAE records best-ever performance at Asian Games

UAE records best-ever performance at Asian Games

8 hours ago
 UAE President, US Senator Joni Ernst discuss bilat ..

UAE President, US Senator Joni Ernst discuss bilateral strategic alliance

8 hours ago
 Nawaz will visit Gulf states to seek investment fo ..

Nawaz will visit Gulf states to seek investment for Pakistan: Senator

9 hours ago
5-day National polio-eradication drive successfull ..

5-day National polio-eradication drive successfully concludes in AJK

9 hours ago
 Poland and Hungary clash with EU over migration re ..

Poland and Hungary clash with EU over migration reform

9 hours ago
 Zelensky warns Russia will 'again try to destroy' ..

Zelensky warns Russia will 'again try to destroy' power grid

9 hours ago
 Pakistan overcome Netherlands and de Leede to win ..

Pakistan overcome Netherlands and de Leede to win World Cup opener

9 hours ago
 Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally kicks off at world's h ..

Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally kicks off at world's highest cold desert in GB

9 hours ago
 Hot US jobs data fails to take shine off markets

Hot US jobs data fails to take shine off markets

9 hours ago

More Stories From World