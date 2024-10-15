- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 12:50 PM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, met with the leadership of U.S. state of Taxes, business community, and Pakistani diaspora in Dallas and Houston in his efforts to further strengthen Islamabad-Washington relationship, according to a Pakistani embassy press release.
“There are immense opportunities to forge a strong partnership between Pakistan and Texas in diverse fields, including IT, agriculture, textiles, and sports,” the ambassador said as he began a 3-day visit to Texas on Monday with that message.
“Our diaspora in the United States can play a pivotal role in strengthening economic ties with the U.S. while also helping their counterparts capitalize on economic opportunities in Pakistan,” he said.
On the first day of his visit, Ambassador Sheikh met with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and discussed a range of matters aimed at boosting ties for mutual benefit. As the 8th largest economy in the world, Texas offers significant trade and economic opportunities for Pakistan.
In Houston, Ambassador Sheikh inaugurated the first-ever 2-day Pakistan Literature Festival, organized by the International academy of Letters. In his remarks, the Ambassador emphasized the role of art, literature, people-to-people contacts, and public diplomacy in strengthening Pak-US relations.
Earlier, the Ambassador met with the leadership of the Ismaili community at the Jamaat Khana, commending their contributions under the guidance of Prince Karim Aga Khan.
Ambassador Sheikh also joined Congressman Al Green and members of the diplomatic corps in a send-off ceremony for two containers of medical equipment bound for Pakistan.
He appreciated the philanthropic and relief efforts of the Houston-Karachi Sister City Association, Medical Bridges, Alliance for Disaster Relief, and Helping Hand.
The Ambassador also visited clinics run by the Ibn e Sina Foundation and was briefed on the services provided to the under-served community in Greater Houston.
In Dallas, the Ambassador had a luncheon meeting with Congressman Lance Carter Gooden, where they discussed Pak-US bilateral relations, security and defense cooperation, and exchanged views on regional and global developments.
Ambassador Sheikh also met with the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce-USA. He highlighted Pakistan’s trade and investment potential, especially in sectors like IT and agriculture, and assured Pakistani-American businesses of support in pursuing opportunities in Pakistan.
During his meetings with members of the Pakistani diaspora, the ambassador lauded their contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and projecting a positive image of Pakistan in the United States.
“Our community is the most enduring link in the Pak-US relationship. You have not only excelled in your respective fields but have also projected a positive image of the country here in the United States.”
“A strong Pak-US relationship benefits not only our two countries but also the future generations of our community,” he continued.
The Ambassador reiterated the full support of the Embassy and the Consulate for the Pakistani community in the United States. He thanked them for their valuable contributions towards socio-economic development of Pakistan.
