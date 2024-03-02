Pakistan's Export Of Sports Products To China Registers Increase Last Year
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 02:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan's exports of sports products such as football, basketball and volleyball to China registered 31 percent increase last year due to growing demand, Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor at Pakistani Embassy in Beijing.
This growth trend underscores the quality and competitiveness of Pakistan's sports products in the global market, particularly in the realm of athletic equipment, he said in an interview.
He said, the increase in sports products also indicates potential opportunities for further expansion and collaboration between Pakistan and China in this sector.
"The city of Sialkot having a storied history as a hub for sports manufacturing, is recognized for supplying official match balls for prestigious global soccer tournaments.
Pakistani's basketball, football, and volleyball export to China in 2023 crossed $ 11.93 million whereas last year in the same period (January-December) it was only $ 9.13 million.
Similarly, the exports of the equipment for general physical exercise and gymnastics sports crossed $ 0.83 million. The overall sports related products export to China from Pakistan crossed $14.33 million in 2023," he added.
APP/asg
