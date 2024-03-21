BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Pakistan's exports to China exceeded $468 million in January and February this year, according to the data from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC), said Ghulam Qadir, Investment and Trade Counsellor of the Embassy of Pakistan in China.

Pakistan's exports to China increased by 4.

96% year-on-year in January-February 2024, according to the GACC figures received by Pakistan, he told China Economic Net (CEN).

Pakistan's exports stood at $468.47 million in the first two months of 2024, up nearly 5 percent from $446.31 million in the same months of the previous year.

He mentioned that there is a high demand for Pakistani textiles, leather products, seafood, and agricultural products in China, leading Pakistani exporters to capitalize on this opportunity to boost their exports to China.

APP/asg