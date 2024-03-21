Pakistan's Exports To China Up Nearly 5% In Jan-Feb
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Pakistan's exports to China exceeded $468 million in January and February this year, according to the data from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC), said Ghulam Qadir, Investment and Trade Counsellor of the Embassy of Pakistan in China.
Pakistan's exports to China increased by 4.
96% year-on-year in January-February 2024, according to the GACC figures received by Pakistan, he told China Economic Net (CEN).
Pakistan's exports stood at $468.47 million in the first two months of 2024, up nearly 5 percent from $446.31 million in the same months of the previous year.
He mentioned that there is a high demand for Pakistani textiles, leather products, seafood, and agricultural products in China, leading Pakistani exporters to capitalize on this opportunity to boost their exports to China.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and ..
Structural reforms inevitable for country's development: PM
Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs
Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
More Stories From World
-
Russia targets Kyiv after Putin vows revenge for border strikes11 minutes ago
-
Top Slovak presidential contenders at odds over Ukraine21 minutes ago
-
Canadian pair lead after World Championships short programme21 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Bentley Systems, Incorporated41 minutes ago
-
Clashes between rival communities in Chad kill 4251 minutes ago
-
Australia says BAE to build fleet of nuclear-powered submarines1 hour ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying result2 hours ago
-
Separatist leader Puigdemont to unveil plan for Catalonia's snap May election2 hours ago
-
Russian army says captured another village in eastern Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Japan Airlines buys 42 aircraft from Airbus, Boeing2 hours ago
-
US urges 'immediate' ceasefire at UN as Gaza war grinds on2 hours ago
-
Anti-migrant misinformation floods Bulgaria ahead of Schengen entry2 hours ago