Open Menu

Pakistan's Exports To China Up Nearly 5% In Jan-Feb

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Pakistan's exports to China up nearly 5% in Jan-Feb

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Pakistan's exports to China exceeded $468 million in January and February this year, according to the data from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC), said Ghulam Qadir, Investment and Trade Counsellor of the Embassy of Pakistan in China.

Pakistan's exports to China increased by 4.

96% year-on-year in January-February 2024, according to the GACC figures received by Pakistan, he told China Economic Net (CEN).

Pakistan's exports stood at $468.47 million in the first two months of 2024, up nearly 5 percent from $446.31 million in the same months of the previous year.

He mentioned that there is a high demand for Pakistani textiles, leather products, seafood, and agricultural products in China, leading Pakistani exporters to capitalize on this opportunity to boost their exports to China.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports China Same January February Textile From Million

Recent Stories

Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul ..

Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and ..

49 minutes ago
 Structural reforms inevitable for country's develo ..

Structural reforms inevitable for country's development: PM

56 minutes ago
 Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting c ..

Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs

1 hour ago
 Javeria Khan announces retirement from internation ..

Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket

3 hours ago
 Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

3 hours ago
 Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electri ..

Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered

4 hours ago
vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excell ..

Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pa ..

RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project

4 hours ago
 Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preve ..

Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..

6 hours ago
 PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserve ..

PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat

6 hours ago
 Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to pe ..

Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

7 hours ago

More Stories From World