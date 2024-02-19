Open Menu

Pakistan’s Fair, Smooth General Elections Fully Reflect Will Of People: Cheng Xizhong

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan’s fair, smooth general elections fully reflect will of people: Cheng Xizhong

Pakistan’s recent general elections for the national and provincial assemblies were held in a fair, smooth, secure and successful and fully reflected the will of the people, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Pakistan’s recent general elections for the national and provincial assemblies were held in a fair, smooth, secure and successful and fully reflected the will of the people, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Monday.

“This general election in Pakistan may be summarized in four words: fair, smooth, secure and successful. In particular, Pakistan security forces have successfully thwarted attempts by the regional power to disrupt this general election,” he said in a statement.

He said that the general election held in Pakistan fully reflected the will of the people.

Now, some external forces accused the Pakistani general election of misappropriation and unfairness, which was completely groundless, he said, adding, this was interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs and did not comply with the principle of the United Nations Charter.

Prof Cheng remarked that the Pakistani people had great hopes for post-election political stability, economic development and improvement in people’s livelihoods.

He said main political parties in Pakistan were all very mature and China fully believed that they would put the interests of the people above everything else, adding all political parties, whether in power or opposition, they would unite and work together for a better Pakistan.

He opined that the street movement of any political party was detrimental to the fundamental interests of the Pakistani people.

As an iron brother, China hoped to see a secure, stable, developing and prosperous Pakistan, he added.

The main responsibility of the ruling parties and the opposition parties should be cooperation rather than confrontation, as confrontation was not in line with democratic spirit, and consultation was in line with democratic spirit, he added.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations China May All Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

State land worth Rs 565 m retrieved in Muzaffargar ..

State land worth Rs 565 m retrieved in Muzaffargarh

8 minutes ago
 Four outlaws held, illegal arms recovered in DI Kh ..

Four outlaws held, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan

8 minutes ago
 US-owned cargo ship attacked twice off Yemen: secu ..

US-owned cargo ship attacked twice off Yemen: security firm

6 minutes ago
 SSP hold open court to address grievances

SSP hold open court to address grievances

6 minutes ago
 CCPO orders action against online betting

CCPO orders action against online betting

6 minutes ago
 AIOU to hold Karachi convocation on March 3

AIOU to hold Karachi convocation on March 3

6 minutes ago
KP Governor lauds lawyers' role in development, pr ..

KP Governor lauds lawyers' role in development, prosperity, strengthening of dem ..

6 minutes ago
 Dera police recover snatched car

Dera police recover snatched car

6 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2024 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

23 minutes ago
 Ongoing rain spell to be beneficial for Rabi crops ..

Ongoing rain spell to be beneficial for Rabi crops, particularly wheat: Experts

6 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 586 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 586 points

6 minutes ago
 Int’l workshop on Innovative Practices for Devel ..

Int’l workshop on Innovative Practices for Development of Agri-business inaugu ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World