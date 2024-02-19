Pakistan’s Fair, Smooth General Elections Fully Reflect Will Of People: Cheng Xizhong
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Pakistan’s recent general elections for the national and provincial assemblies were held in a fair, smooth, secure and successful and fully reflected the will of the people, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Monday
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Pakistan’s recent general elections for the national and provincial assemblies were held in a fair, smooth, secure and successful and fully reflected the will of the people, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Monday.
“This general election in Pakistan may be summarized in four words: fair, smooth, secure and successful. In particular, Pakistan security forces have successfully thwarted attempts by the regional power to disrupt this general election,” he said in a statement.
He said that the general election held in Pakistan fully reflected the will of the people.
Now, some external forces accused the Pakistani general election of misappropriation and unfairness, which was completely groundless, he said, adding, this was interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs and did not comply with the principle of the United Nations Charter.
Prof Cheng remarked that the Pakistani people had great hopes for post-election political stability, economic development and improvement in people’s livelihoods.
He said main political parties in Pakistan were all very mature and China fully believed that they would put the interests of the people above everything else, adding all political parties, whether in power or opposition, they would unite and work together for a better Pakistan.
He opined that the street movement of any political party was detrimental to the fundamental interests of the Pakistani people.
As an iron brother, China hoped to see a secure, stable, developing and prosperous Pakistan, he added.
The main responsibility of the ruling parties and the opposition parties should be cooperation rather than confrontation, as confrontation was not in line with democratic spirit, and consultation was in line with democratic spirit, he added.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
State land worth Rs 565 m retrieved in Muzaffargarh
Four outlaws held, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan
US-owned cargo ship attacked twice off Yemen: security firm
SSP hold open court to address grievances
CCPO orders action against online betting
AIOU to hold Karachi convocation on March 3
KP Governor lauds lawyers' role in development, prosperity, strengthening of dem ..
Dera police recover snatched car
PSL 2024 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
Ongoing rain spell to be beneficial for Rabi crops, particularly wheat: Experts
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 586 points
Int’l workshop on Innovative Practices for Development of Agri-business inaugu ..
More Stories From World
-
US-owned cargo ship attacked twice off Yemen: security firm6 minutes ago
-
Palestinians accuse Israel of 'apartheid' at UN top court46 minutes ago
-
Israel says will fight during Ramadan1 hour ago
-
EU launches mission to protect Red Sea shipping1 hour ago
-
US man confesses in Germany tourist murder trial2 hours ago
-
EU must send 'message of support' to Russian opposition: Borrell2 hours ago
-
Kremlin says investigation into Navalny death ongoing2 hours ago
-
India's heritage hit by Delhi 'development' demolitions2 hours ago
-
Von der Leyen to seek second EU term as far-right strength grows2 hours ago
-
New plant species discovered in SW China3 hours ago
-
Cambodia begins to construct river bridge in capital with funds from China3 hours ago
-
Papua New Guinea police vow 'any level of force' to halt tribal violence3 hours ago